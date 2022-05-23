Lawrence County teams fared well Monday in the playoffs in baseball and softball.
Seven teams took the field and six of them picked up a victory. Three teams advanced to the WPIAL championship game in baseball.
In baseball, Neshannock needed 12 innings to move on in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, picking up a 5-3 win over Burgettstown. Union edged Rochester in a WPIAL Class 1A tilt, 3-2. Mohawk notched a 6-2 decision over Rochester in a WPIAL Class 3A contest. All three advance to compete in a WPIAL championship game next week. Wilmington opened the District 10, Class 2A baseball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Union City in five innings.
Laurel and Neshannock both advanced in WPIAL Class 2A softball and will meet on the diamond for a third time this season on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Lady Spartans held on for a 4-1 win over Chartiers-Houston, while the Lady Lancers rolled to a 10-0 verdict over Charleroi.
Wilmington dropped a 7-6 setback to Seneca in the first round of the District 10, Class 2A playoffs.
For more details, see pages B1 and B2.
