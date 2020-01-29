County taxes to increase 1 mill in revised budget

A bigger tax increase and a hiring freeze are the results of a revised Lawrence County government budget for the current fiscal year.
The county commissioners introduced a new proposed spending plan Tuesday that will cancel out the 2020 budget that was adopted Dec. 31, 2019, by the former board of commissioners.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained that the former plan did not include a significant contribution to the county retirement fund, which is set at $1.3 million. It also included about $500,000 of unsubstantiated revenue that the county does not know whether it will receive.
Plus, the budget contained a line item of anticipated revenue for the jail, funding the county is not longer receiving. In previous years, the county had received $250,000 from the state Department of Corrections for housing state parole violators, but the state discontinued that program last fall.
The previous budget, as approved by Commissioner Dan Vogler and former Commissioners Bob Del Signore and Steve Craig, was formulated by former county administrator James Gagliano and included a tax increase of .0588 mill.
But according to Boyd, that tax increase as enacted was not enough to counter all of the expenses that the county is facing, coupled with the shortfall of revenue.
The new proposed budget boosts the tax increase to 1 mill. That means home owners who have a house assessed at $100,000 will pay $100 more in county property taxes next year.
That does not include any anticipated increases that might be imposed in city or school taxes. The increase is expected to generate an additional $1.4 million in revenues for the county’s operations.
And while the revised budget will not be adopted until Feb. 7, the new tax rate as proposed is not likely to change before then, Boyd said. The commissioners are calling a special meeting for 8 a.m. for final adoption of the spending plan, which will set the county property tax millage at 8.309 mills. That breaks down to 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The new general fund budget as proposed totals $35,095,017, an increase of $910,561 from what was previously approved. However, the commissioners, in working with the department heads and row officers, managed to trim more than $443,749 in expenses from most departments.
Boyd said the commissioners also have cut three county positions for this year. They do not intend to hire anyone to replace Frank Piccari as maintenance supervisor. He retired at the end of 2019 and has stayed on under a contract. The savings for his position is about $47,000 including benefits, Boyd estimated.
The commissioners also eliminated a captain’s position at the jail at a savings of about $100,000, including benefits, and they eliminated the position of office manager in the county planning office, a savings of about $56,000, Boyd said. That position was occupied by Kristine Venasco, who is now working in the commissioners office.
The new board of commissioners — which includes Vogler, Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel — reopened the budget earlier this month after Boyd and Spielvogel had perused the state the county’s finances before the election.
“It was made very clear in all of these meetings that this will be an extremely tight budget year,” Boyd said at Tuesday’s meeting, adding, “It’s been no pleasure for me or for anyone on this board to begin this year with a tax increase.”
He said it is his hope in future years that the tax rate can be lowered, adding that the increase is due to the condition of the county’s finances.
The commissioners discovered in reviewing the spending plan that the previous board did not include the county’s annual pension contribution in the budget, Boyd said. One of the unsubstantiated revenues listed in the previous budget as income for the year was the sale of a house that the commissioners bought last year to house the court of the district judge in Neshannock Township. It also added in about $500,000 in anticipated tax revenue from new construction of the gas-powered electrical plant being built in North Beaver Township and the construction of a water treatment plant in New Beaver Borough.
“We don’t have those properties assessed yet,” Boyd pointed out, “and it’s not appropriate to include them in the budget.”
He pointed out that the plans are still uncertain as to whether the county will sell the house on Wilmington Road that was intended for the district court.
“We don’t know if we’re selling the house, or what the total sale will be,” he said, adding that if the house is sold this year, those revenues will be put into the county funds as unanticipated expenses.
He noted that the tax increase is almost entirely because of the lack of the pension fund contribution.
He said he learned that, additionally, the county paid only half of the amount budgeted for the pension fund last year, intending that it would be made up from within the fund because of a strong market.
“We didn’t have the money,” said Gagliano, who stopped in the courthouse Tuesday morning. He said the market was doing well and the commissioners felt that they could go without contributing the whole amount.
Controller David Gettings confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the amount the county was to pay into the pension fund last year was $966,907, but in actuality, only $483,554 was paid.
Boyd said that when the new board reopened the budget, “we found a $2.3 million budget gap. In my mind, the former budget is an exercise of fiscal malpractice. You can’t balance a budget with unsubstantiated revenue.”
Spielvogel agreed, commenting, “You can’t do that in your home budget.”
She added that “not funding the pension isn’t something that you can do, down the road.”
He said outside of the meeting that he believes the anticipated revenues that this board removed “was phantom money for the purposes of balancing the budget.”
In hand with presenting the proposed budget, the commissioners by resolution adopted cost-control measures that include a hiring freeze for all non-essential personnel, effective Tuesday; and a decrease in the amount of money a chief clerk can approve as an expenditure from departments in the courthouse. Instead, the commissioners as a board must approve any expense over $250 to ensure it is justified. Previously, the amount needing their approval was $1,000.
Boyd said the hiring freeze resolution will remain in place indefinitely.
The commissioners have ordered the county human resources department not to implement any hiring unless it has two commissioners signatures, he said.
“We don’t want to bring in anyone new,” he said.
Vogler commented about the purchase order changes that he feels the county has a good system of checks and balances on spending, because all purchases are reviewed by the controller’s office, then the chief clerk, and then the commissioners.
“Purchase orders are looked at under a number of sets of eyes,” he said.
“In three weeks I think we’ve gotten a lot accomplished,” Spielvogel commented, acknowledging the row officers and department heads for their cooperation in cutting the budget.
