Lawrence County property tax statements for 2022 are in the mail.
County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone said the statements were to be mailed Thursday.
The courthouse was closed Thursday and will be closed Friday because of inclement weather.
The deadline to pay county taxes at a discount is May 6. The deadline to pay at face value is July 8, and the penalty period ends Dec. 31.
Rapone has again set up locations throughout the county where people can go to pay their taxes during the discount period for more convenience. The schedule is subject to change if there are cancellations because of COVID-19. Those changes will be made public if they occur.
Taxes may be paid by cash, check or credit card, through the mail or in person at the treasurer’s office at the courthouse. After-hours payments can be made by depositing them in the lockbox located to the left of the courthouse main entrance.
The 2022 tax statements can be paid by accessing one’s property information at lawrencecountypa.gov/online. Each individual property is assigned a control number and a password locate on the front of the 2022 tax statements. In an effort to save the county costs associated with credit card payments, a 2.45 percent third-party convenience fee will be charged for all credit card transactions, both at the counter and online.
The schedule for the county tax outreach is:
•March 15, Scott Township firehall, Route 108, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 16, Taylor Township building, Industrial Street, West Pittsburg, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 21, Mahoning Township building, 4538 W. State St., Hillsville, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 22, New Wilmington Borough building, 134 High St., 10 a.m. to noon
•March 23, Perry Township building, 284 Reno Road, Portersville, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 24, Volant Borough/Washington Township, Volant Borough building, 525 Main St., Volant
•March 29, Wampum Borough building, 355 Main St. Extension, Wampum, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 30, New Beaver Borough building, 778 Wampum-New Galilee Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•March 31, North Beaver Township building, 861 Mount Jackson Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 5, Wilmington Township building, 669 Wilson Mill Road, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
•April 6, Neshannock Township municipal complex, 3131 Mercer Road, 8 a.m. to noon
•April 7, Ellport Borough building, 313 Burns Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.
•April 12, Ellwood City Borough building, 525 Lawrence Ave., 9 a.m. to noon
•April 13, Plain Grove Township building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 19, Wayne Township building, 1418 Wampum Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 20, Shenango Township building, 1000 Willowbrook Road, 9 a.m. to noon
•April 21, Bessemer Borough building, 201 E. Poland Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.
•April 25, Hickory Township building, 2375 Eastbrook Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 26, Pulaski Township building, 1172 State Route 208, 9 a.m. to noon
•April 27, Union Township, Lakeview Shelter at Scotland Meadows Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•April 28, Slippery Rock Township building, 4334 U.S. Route 422, 9 a.m. to noon.
