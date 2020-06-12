By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A loan that the Lawrence County commissioners floated to pay the county’s bills until property tax revenues rolled in has been paid off seven months early.
The commissioners last week authorized the payoff of the balance tax anticipation note, which typically is paid off earlier in the year. The county earlier this year had paid off half of the loan.
Because of the amount of tax money that was paid by residents by mail and drop-off during the COVID-19, the county was able to pay off all of it and remain in decent financial shape, according to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
Altogether, the two early payments have saved the county about $64,112, according to information provided by Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The county initially borrowed $4.6 million from Wesbanco. The county paid back half of that on May 8. The total repayment, a remaining balance of $2.3 million, was completed June 5.
The commissioners float a tax anticipation note every year to help with finances until tax revenues for the coming year arrive. The loan is to be repaid by the end of each year.
Boyd said that a couple of weeks ago, the commissioners met with the treasurer, controller and acting county administrator to review the county’s overall financial status.
“We determined the county is in healthy financial shape and authorized a full (tax anticipation note) payoff in order to save the county some interest,” he said, adding, “This is the earliest that I know of that the loan has been paid off.”
