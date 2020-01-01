The Lawrence County commissioners, two of them at their last meeting in public office on the last day of the year, have adopted a county budget with a smaller tax increase than what they had proposed earlier this month.
Since its introduction on Dec. 10, the commissioners said they have been whittling away at expenses and including more anticipated revenues that have helped them to present a more balanced spending plan for 2020.
At Tuesday's regular meeting, they unanimously approved a 2020 budget that carries a county property tax increase of 0.588 mill or 8 percent. That means taxpayers will pay an additional $4 per year on a property with a $100,000 assessed value. That number was trimmed from a 13 percent tax increase of 0.95 mill that was proposed when the budget was introduced.
The revised general fund budget totals $34,445,303, a 2.2 percent increase over this year's general fund. The total revised budget is $67,939,260, which is 1.4 percent less than this year's spending plan. County administrator James Gagliano said the largest increases in expenses are in wage salaries and health care costs.
The millage imposed is: 7.116 mills for general operations, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The proposed budget includes an annual wage increase for employees between 2.5 and 3 percent.
Outgoing commissioners Bob Del Signore and Steve Craig had both said previously that they would not vote for a budget that has a tax increase in it. But after the work they have done to reduce the expenses during the past few weeks, they both said yesterday that the budget as adopted is one they can accept.
"I know we worked pretty hard to get that number down to where it's negotiable," Del Signore said. "I think this will work."
He stressed the importance of departments to look at other ways to save. He pointed out that with all of the other cost increases people are facing, that "we're not adding insult to injury to the citizens of Lawrence County."
"I think it's a realistic budget," Craig commented. "I take no pleasure in imposing a tax increase, but you can't hold back the cost of living."
Gagliano said that from 2007 through this year, since he has been county administrator, the cost of living has increased about 25 percent, while the county's total assessed value for imposing taxes has increased only about 8 percent.
He said that he and the commissioners have continued working since Dec. 10 to reduce a variety of budget line items of the individual departments to try to reduce the expenses and find increased revenues for next year. For example, a $75,000 reduction was realized in the voters line item, because they are able to spread out the cost of new voting equipment over a greater number of years, he said.
Prime Care Medical Inc., the company that provides medical services to the jail under a contract, has told the commissioners that its costs will be less next year because of a reduction of inmates in the Lawrence County jail, he said.
Other cuts were made in materials and supplies and travel and training, he said, and the $400,000 state reimbursement for voting machines was added into the anticipated revenues. Additionally, new construction projects are promising additional assessed values to be added to the tax rolls, Gagliano said.
Vogler expressed concern about reducing the travel and training line item.
"I believe the world doesn't end at the borders of Lawrence County," he said, "and it's important that elected officials have the ability to work regionally and statewide. That does involve driving to meetings."
He said every department will be asked to look at it closer, "but I don't want to take away from anyone getting the training they need."
"It's never an easy job to balance a budget," Craig added, "but this is a balanced budget. I'm prepared to vote for it, after saying I wouldn't vote for a tax increase."
Vogler, who will be the only returning commissioner, said the salary board, comprised of the three commissioners, the controller and other affected row officers, will convene Monday after the commissioners 1:30 p.m. reorganizational meeting. At that time, the board will vote on giving 2.5 percent wage increases to all of the county's non-union and management personnel.
