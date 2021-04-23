The Lawrence County treasurer's office is reminding all county property taxpayers that the deadline of the 2021 county tax discount period ends May 3.
Payments are accepted by cash, check or credit/debit card at the treasurer's office in the courthouse at 430 Court St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. A third-party convenience fee of 2.45 percent will be charged for each credit card transaction.
The office will accept the discounted payments through the mail that are postmarked by May 3.
Payments will continue to be accepted in cash or check at the remaining scheduled tax outreaches.
They are: Pulaski Township building, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday; Slippery Rock Township building, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Enon Valley Borough firehall, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Any questions about taxes or payments should be directed to (724) 656-2124.
