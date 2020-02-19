County tax bills going out this week

Lawrence County property owners can expect to receive their 2020 tax bills in the mail later this week.
County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone told the Lawrence County commissioners that 51,689 property tax bills are being mailed out Wednesday, reflecting the 8.309 mills that were set in the 2020 county budget.
The deadlines for payment will be through May 3 for the discount period, July 5 for the face value period and Dec. 31 for the penalty period. After Dec. 31, all delinquent taxes will be turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau, where additional penalties will be assessed.
He is advising municipal officials to note that the tax outreach program — where he or his office personnel are stationed in different locales in the county to collect taxes during the discount period — has set dates and a complete schedule, which is located on the backs of the tax statements and online.
The purpose of the tax outreach is to allow people to pay at more convenient locations, but they also may choose to pay their current taxes at the Lawrence County treasurer’s office in the courthouse.
The Pulaski Township’s tax outreach date has been rescheduled to May 1 because of the Primary Election.
Payments will be accepted by cash, check or credit card through the treasurer’s office. For after-hours payments, a lockbox has been established outside of the door of the older courthouse building in the courtyard. Payments by cash or check also will be accepted at local Wesbanco branches, but only through the discount period.
As a reminder, the 2020 county taxes may be paid by accessing one’s property information at www.co.lawrence.pa.us/online. Each individual property is assigned a control number and a password found on the front of each 2020 tax statement.
In an effort to save the county costs associated with credit card tax payments, a 2.45 percent third-party convenience fee will be charged for all credit card transactions and will be applied at the counter and online.
Below is a list of this year’s tax outreach dates, times and locations:
•Bessemer Borough building, 201 E. Poland Ave., 9 a.m. to noon, March 17.
•Ellwood City municipal building, 525 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City, 10 a.m. to noon March 19.
•Volant Borough/Washington Township, Volant Borough building, 525 Main St., Volant, 10 a.m. to noon March 19.
•Wilmington Township building, 669 Wilson Mill Road, 10 a.m. to noon March 24.
•New Beaver Borough building, 778 Wampum-New Galilee Road, 10 a.m. to noon, March 25.
•Wampum Borough building, 355 Main St. Ext., Wampum, 10 a.m. to noon March 26.
•Wayne Township building, 1418 Wampum Road, Ellwood City, 9 a.m. to noon March 30.
•Union Township building, 1910 Municipal Drive, 9 a.m. to noon March 31.
•Mahoning Township building, 4538 W. State St., 9 a.m. to noon April 1.
•Taylor Township building, Industrial Street, 9 a.m. to noon April 2.
•New Wilmington borough building, 135 High St., New Wilmington, 10 a.m. to noon April 7.
•Neshannock Township building, 3131 Mercer Road, 8 a.m. to noon April 8.
•Slippery Rock Township building, 4334 Route 422, 9 a.m. to noon, April 14.
•Shenango Township building, 1000 Willowbrook Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 15.
•Enon Valley Borough building, 152 Cass St., 10 a.m. to noon April 16.
•North Beaver Township building, 861 Mt. Jackson Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 20.
•Ellport Borough building, 313 Burns Ave., Ellwood City, 9 a.m. to noon April 21.
•South New Castle Borough building, 2411 Adella St., 10 a.m. to noon April 22.
•Hickory Township building, 2375 Eastbrook Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 23.
•Plain Grove Township building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 29.
•Scott Township fire hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 30.
•Pulaski Township, 1172 State Route 108, Pulaski, 9 a.m. to noon May 1.
