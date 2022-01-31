Many Lawrence County residents who traveled to Harrisburg for the state farm show this month excelled with blue ribbons and grand champions or other honors.
The Mohawk Area FFA demonstration team won first place in the state for its demonstration of a hydroponic growing system.
Mohawk’s two square dance teams also were blue ribbon winners.
The Laurel FFA demonstration team placed second, and its square dance teams took first and second places.
Below is a list of all of the entrants and winners countywide that were available, from all of the farm show competitions.
MOHAWK AREA
Two Mohawk Area FFA students, Geoffrey Hudak and Edward Henry, earned FFA jackets at the Pennsylvania FFA midwinter convention that took place during the farm show.
The jackets were awarded through the PA FFA alumni association.
Hudak and Henry are first-year FFA members.
Shane Clark was recognized as the Western FFA Star. He competed for the FFA state star, but fell just shy of earning it. Clark earned his Keystone Degree based on records he kept for Old English Acres, his family’s farm, and for Beatty’s Country Market.
Clark is the third of three Keystone Degree recipients in his family. His parents Ed and Peggy Clark also earned their honorary Keystone Degree awards for having three children earn Keystone Degrees.
Two Mohawk FFA square dance teams, the Mighty Mohawk and Dancing Warriors, earned blue ribbons. Members of the teams are: Jenna Barth, Cassidy Lehman, Ryleigh Logan, Haylie Henry, Shannon Ruby, Lydia Fair, Haley Davis, Tori Davis, Cara Fair, Jack Andrews, Michael Hodge, Shane Clark, Ryan Palmer, Darren Druschel, Andrew Scurlock, Edward Henry and Geoffrey Hudak.
The Mohawk FFA demonstration team members are Shane Clark, Sidney Andrews, Haylie Henry, Caleb Mays, and alternate Cassidy Lehman. Their first-place project was a self-containing hydroponics system.
The team came up with its own product/design. Hydroponics is growing plants in a system using only water flowing through the system. The team designed the system, fabricated it and worked with another group in the school who competes for D2MD (Design to Make a Difference).
Adviser Cameron Schirmer, the district’s vocational agriculture teacher, explained two groups decided to 3D print a couple of the components for the hydroponics system, which allowed for efficiency of the system. The hydroponics system consisted of a 2x4 lumber frame, grow lights, schedule 40 pipe, a simple pump and 3D printed parts. The students took cuttings from two plants added and added them to the system, then operated the system to proves its function.
The judges based scores on time performing, function of project, and how well the students presented.
LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Spartan Wranglers square dance team won first place in the square dance competition. Its members are Kristen Frew, Oriana Green, Tamra Miller, Alayna Dillow, Sarah Jenkins, Adam Frankovich, McKenzie Cunningham, Kiara Dillow and Mack Shevitz.
The Spartan Twirlers square dancers who placed second were Madison Maine, Shaina Wertz, Rian Hill, Cheyenne Holben, Marissa Hart, Bailee Patton, Cody Wagner, Corey Wilson, Colin Wilson, Caleb Miller and Adam Cline.
Laurel’s FFA Demonstration Team earned second place in the state. Team members were Ryan DiMuccio, Cam Caldararo, Savannah Palmer, Maelee Hill and Alexis Brua. Their project was construction of a gear assembly comprised of four gears, which followed an old design that makes rope from baler twine.Using the rope the team created from bailer twine, the members created a rope halter for livestock that can be used for leading and showing livestock animals. The rope-making machine was constructed during classes in the vocational agriculture shop at Laurel.
The group’s adviser is Randy Harrold, the school’s vocational agriculture teacher.
The school also had six FFA Keystone Degree recipients who are junior and senior students and have met the qualifications for the State FFA degree. They are Shaina Wertz, Kristen Frew, Kiara Dillow, Tina Kineston, Oriana Green, and Sarah Jenkins.
Some of their supervised agriculture experiences include livestock animals, job placements at various local businesses, or branching out their own businesses. The students have been FFA members for at least two years.
Marlee Guthrie was the school’s FFA jacket recipient.
WILMINGTON AREA
The Wilmington Area School District FFA had two blue ribbon winners in the square dance competition and its FFA Demonstration team placed sixth in the state with its project about making paper using various materials. It’s adviser is Joanna McKelvey, the district’s vocational agriculture teacher.
McKelvey said the demonstration team members came up with the idea for their project on their own. The members were Callie Whiting, Emilie Richardson, Kaity Jo Reimers, David Roberts, and alternates Renee Ealy and Ava McManis.
Eight FFA students were awarded their Keystone degrees at the farm show. They are Emilie Richardson, Lia Vastano, Callie Whiting, Audrey Staples, Elon Horchler, Ashton Williamson, Connor McCrumb, Cole Mahle and Adelynn Pfaff.
The winning square dance teams were the Spurs and Skirts and the Queens and Jokers. The Spurs and Skirts participants are Bayliegh Miller, Aubrae Fox, Katelyn Cambell, Emma Fuchs, Jenna Whiting, Alex Settle, Lettie Jane Mahle, Rubie Sturgeon, Maelee Whiting and Lauren Erson.
Members of the Queens and Jokers are Romy Slick, Faith Jones, Sarah Thomas, Lily Ochs, Katelyn Boyle, Vinnie Fenati, Logan King, Dakota Wagner and Paige Haines.
Earning their FFA jackets were Evin Richardson, Jenna Whiting, Paige Haines, Jenni Sholler and Lauren Erson.
LIVESTOCK
Junior sheep show: Jezebel Hiles of Edinburg showed the reserve champion ewe and won two first-place ribbons.
Junior beef show: Katelynn Bennett of Slippery Rock Township showed a junior champion heifer, a grand champion heifer and champion junior heifer. She also showed the grand champion heifer in the open show and won first place in late junior yearling heifers.
Shane Clark of Enon Valley showed four reserve champions reserve junior champion heifers; and won various other ribbons. His family farm, Old English Acres, was named as the premier breeder in the Limousin breed show.
Brian Cosgrove of Enon Valley showed a champion heifer calf and received other various ribbons.
Jessica Kelly of Wampum showed a grand champion bull and two reserve champion heifers and received various other winnings.
Casey Goebel of Wampum showed a champion bull calf and won ribbons for various other classes.
Lamb showmanshhip: Tamara Miller of Portersville and Mattie Horchler of New Wilmington competed.
Taylor Pfaff of New Wilmington received a fourth place.
Junior Market Lamb: Elon Horchler of New Wilmington won first place in his weight division of junior market lamb.
Mattie Horchler and Taylor Pfaff of New Wilmington and Tamara Miller of Portersville claimed various ribbons.
