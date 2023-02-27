Several Lawrence County students performed in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 5 choir and band.
The students performed in the District 5 Choir Festival held Jan. 11-13 in Seneca Valley. They are: Ava Conti, Kelley Karavias, Jacob McVicker and Amber Medved from the Laurel School District; Lyden Beinhauer, Hunter Rock and Hayden Slade from the Ellwood City Area School District; Mia Conti, Benjamin Podnar, Zavier Rubante and Savannah Telshaw from the Mohawk Area School District; Allison Geary, Lena Grossman and Madeline Ubry from the Neshannock Township School District; Sage Anthony, Evan Cotelesse, Carlee Miller, Ava Pierce and Peyton Rodgers from the New Castle Area School District; Zachary Chrobak, Angelina DePaolo, Antonio George, Hunter Hohn, Emma Price and Tyler Wittmann from the Shenango Area School District; Collin Buckwalter, Lauren Erson and Mitchell Tokar from the Wilmington Area School District.
The guest conductor was Dr. Ryan Beeken, the director of choral activities at Wichita State University.
From that group, Rock, Slade, Conti, Telshaw, Ubry, Geary, Cotelesse, George, Price, Chrobak, Tokar, Erson and Buckwalter qualified for the Region Chorus held Feb. 23-24 at Pine Richland High School.
They will also audition at that festival for the chance to make it to the all-state festival.
The following students performed in the District 5 Band Festival Feb. 9-11 at Slippery Rock University:
Sydney Alfera, William Disman, Anna McCosby and Riley Miller from Laurel; Hayden Slade and Hunter Rock from Ellwood; Ryan McCready from Mohawk; Carter Brooks, Lena Grossman, Emily Shaffer and Ethan Tanyel from Neshannock; Stephan Gibson and Gavin Petrone from New Castle; Zachary Chrobak and Allie Price from Shenango; Elliot Liskooka and Jonathan Tomon from the Union Area School District; Gabrielle Kobbe, Casey Lukacs and Mary Matyasovsky from Wilmington.
The guest conductor was Rebecca Phillips, a professor of music and the director of bands of Colorado State University.
From that group, Miller, Alfera, McCosby, Brooks, Chrobak, and Kobbe qualified for the Region Band Festival March 23-25 at Butler High School.
They will audition at that festival for the chance to make it to the all-state festival.
