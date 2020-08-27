There’s no guarantee more money will become available, but Lawrence County is continuing to accept applications for business and nonprofit agency grants to help restore losses from COVID-19.
The money, if it becomes available, would come from reallocating the leftover funds from $7.7 million CARES Act grant that the county received earlier this summer. That money is designated for losses that businesses, municipalities and nonprofit agencies incurred during shutdowns, and for expenses the county incurred in purchasing personal protection equipment and other related supplies, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained.
The county gave out $3 million of the grant to small businesses and $350,000 to nonprofit agencies that applied and qualified for the money based on its ledgers showing significant losses over a three-month period during the initial shutdown. Those losses were determined by comparing each applicant’s income during March, April and May in 2019 with income those same months of 2020.
The county’s 27 municipalities also were allocated funds, but not all have responded to claim the money, or they may not need all of the funds, Boyd said. In that case, any unspent money from that or any other categories will be reapportioned, he said.
Businesses that want to apply for the funds would be considered on a first-come, first-served, rolling basis, he said. He emphasized that the county has continued to receive the applications from businesses since the initial $3 million was distributed to 156 businesses earlier this month, and $366,000 was distributed to 19 nonprofit agencies that applied for the funding.
“This would be a second round of funding for businesses and nonprofits, if the funding is available,” Boyd said.
“We’ve been receiving requests ever since announcing the awards for more business grants,” he said. “Right now, our funding levels (from the grant) don’t allow us to process them, but we will process new applications on a rolling basis as the money allows, if we find it in our amount or if the state sends more CARES Act dollars, he said.
Currently, the county has not received any additional funding, he said, “but there is a queue started of businesses wanting to tap into the grant funding. All businesses who apply should not expect to receive it.”
The county had allocated $1.25 million for distribution to all of 27 of its municipalities from the grant, but and in order to receive the money they are to sign agreements saying that money will be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, that the money was not accounted for in budgets most recently approved as of March 27, and that the expenses were incurred, on a cash basis, during the period that began March 1.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a list of six townships and six boroughs that already have signed the agreements.
County planning director Amy McKinney said that now that those signed agreements are approved by the commissioners, those municipalities can start sending their receipts to the county for reimbursements. She said that she expects to receive agreements from other municipalities soon, but there is no deadline to submit them, as long as the funds are requested before Oct. 31.
McKinney said her office has not received any rejections of the money in writing from any of the municipalities that have not responded. She intends to ask the remaining 15 that if they don’t plan to use the money, to send the county notification in writing.
She emphasized that each municipality must adopt a resolution and sign an agreement in order to receive the funds.
Boyd pointed out that if municipalities don’t sign the agreement and designate the use of all of their funding by Oct. 31, their designated money will go back into the pot and the commissioners will assess the needs of the county and determine whether any funds will be left to devote to businesses, nonprofit agencies, behavioral health or addiction.
“There are numerous business applications already in line to receive the money if it becomes available,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.