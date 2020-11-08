Two more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 as Pennsylvania and Lawrence County both set records for virus increases on Saturday.
The county's death count now stands at 42. County-wide, a record-breaking 64 new virus cases were reported Saturday with 32 deemed confirmed and 32 probable.
Of the county's 1,239 cases, 972 are confirmed and 267 are probable since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 10,050 negative tests reported Friday, an increase of 99. The state Health Department does not issue a report on Sunday, instead releasing dual reports on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of four. Two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
The state Health Department reported 4,035 new cases, shattering Friday's then-record number of 3,384. The statewide total to 227,985. There were 40 more deaths reported across the state, bringing that total to 9,015.
