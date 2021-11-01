A count of registered party voters has grown to a majority of Republicans in Lawrence County.
Of the 55,970 registered voters, 22,843 are Democrats and 26,399 are registered Republicans, according to figures that voters election technology manager Tim Germani provided Monday to the county election board.
The remaining voters in that total are registered either independent or other parties, he said.
Up until last year, Lawrence County was predominantly Democratic. The tide changed around the time of the Donald Trump race for re-election. Last year, Commissioner Dan Vogler noted Democrats were the majority party in Lawrence County since 1972 before giving up that title in 2020.
Germani gave the board — comprised of the three county commissioners — an update of the numbers of mail-in ballots that have been sent out and remain out, and the number that has been returned as of Monday morning. At the time of his report, 5,215 ballots had not yet been returned by voters, and 3,835 had been returned.
“We just got a big batch in today, so those numbers will change,” he said.
He noted that the number of ballots coming in by mail-in or absentee is 3 to 1, Democrats versus Republicans.
Lawrence County has positioned a secure drop-box inside the courthouse doors for people to take their mail-in ballots to the courthouse in person. They also have the option of walking them into the voter services office during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday between 8 a.m. And 8 p.m.
“The ballot box has been successful,” Germani reported.
That dropbox is the only one available in Lawrence County. Security personnel are guarding it during the daytime, and it is within the range of a security camera and the sheriff's office. The box has not been accessible to the public at night.
“It's more secure than Fort Knox,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd declared.
Commissioner Dan Vogler emphasized that any mail-in ballots that arrive in the mail at the elections office after 8 p.m. Tuesday will not be counted, even if they were mailed on Saturday.
“If it's not physically here by 8:00 tomorrow night, that's it,” he said Monday.
Elections deputy director Susan Kite noted that the postal service has agreed to take all of the ballots it has to the courthouse by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Boyd advised any voters who mailed their ballots on Saturday or Monday through the U.S. Postal Service should consider going to the polls and voting by a provisional ballot. The poll books indicate whether they had been sent a mail-in ballot. One or the other ballot then would be canceled and the voter would still have his or her vote counted, he said, emphasizing that “there's no scenario where we would count it twice.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel recognized the efforts of the elections staff for the election process going smoothly so far.
Ed Allison, county director of elections, died on Sept. 2, and had already prepared his staff for the upcoming general election, which includes local races for city council, school boards, 16 townships and 10 boroughs.
“Director (Ed) Allison had an outline for us,” Germani explained. “We followed the outline and we've done nothing different than we've always done. We have a well trained staff and I (have received) excellent advice from anywhere I've needed it throughout the state. The staff has done a great job.
“I'm ready for tomorrow,” he declared.
Germani noted that the unofficial election results will be posted Tuesday night on the county's website at co.lawrence.pa.us. He said the results will be posted in three drops throughout the evening, the first to be posted around 9:30 p.m.
Kite noted that there are no polling place changes for Tuesday's elections. Union Township residents, who voted in May at the Life Lawrence County facility at 2911 W. State St. will vote there again on Tuesday.
