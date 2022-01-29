The United State of America will be 250 years old in four years.
A state organization, America250PA, is asking officials of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania to start thinking now about how they will help the nation celebrate.
The Lawrence County commissioners by resolution on Tuesday voted to join the effort by officially establishing an America250PA county commission, comprised of a diversity of citizens, to work with the state organization on any activities in the county. Any participation by local citizens will be strictly voluntary, with no compensation.
“We’re one of the first counties among 7 out of 67 to enter this,” Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd commented.
Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County, has been designated as the county’s advisory board member to the group and liaison between the county and the state. She approached the commissioners about the resolution at their regular meeting.
Pennsylvania is planning to celebrate its history and all contributions the state has made to the United States. The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future, according to the America250PPA website.
America250PA’s goal is to engage all citizens in the state to bring the commonwealth’s history into the conversation so Pennsylvanians can better understand the origins and multiple perspectives of issues facing the state and nation today, the information states. As a special project for the state’s counties, America250PA is accepting design submissions from Pennsylvania artists for the ‘Bells Across PA’ art series. The selected artists will execute their designs on fiberglass bell sculptures.
The designs for the bells will be done by local artists and sponsored by businesses or individuals. America250PA’s hopes to have one or more bells in each of the 67 counties across Pennsylvania.Anyone who is interested in sponsoring a bell or an artist may send an email to info@American250PA.org.
