By Debbie Wachter
A bargaining agreement for Lawrence County’s detectives in the District Attorney’s office has been approved by the commissioners and the union.
The commissioners approved the 3-year pact Tuesday for the Lawrence County Detectives Association. The new terms provide the workers with pay increases of 3 percent the first year and 2.5 percent in the second and third years. The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2025.
The bargaining unit covers eight employees.
In other matters Tuesday, the commissioners:
•Approved the Internal Revenue Service rates for mileage reimbursement at 65.5 cents per mile, an increase of 3 cents from midyear of 2022, for county employees.
•Approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to continue implementing the SAVIN program through Dec. 31. SAVIN is a system that notifies all victims of violent crimes of any changes in the prison locations of the offenders and of their release from jail. The program is run through a designated assistant district attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.