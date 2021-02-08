Bills are now being mailed out for Lawrence County property taxes, according to county treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The period for paying taxes at a discount ends May 3. The face-value payment period is May 4 through July 6. From July 7 through Dec. 31, taxes will be charged a penalty fee.
Rapone's office has revived its tax outreach program that allows property owners to pay their county taxes at satellite locations instead of having to travel to the courthouse.
The outreach program was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
The courthouse remains generally closed to the public until March 1 because of COVID-19, with some exceptions for the courts, political candidates, marriage licenses and passports, which are mostly transacted online, and other necessities.
Taxpayers who choose to not go to the outreach locations may pay their taxes by mailing in a check or by dropping them in a lockbox located in the courtyard of the courthouse.
Taxes also may be paid online, by accessing one's individual property information at co.lawrence.pa.us. Each property is assigned a control number and password that are located on the front of the 2021 tax statements. To save the county the costs associated with credit card payments, people paying by credit card will be assessed a 2.45 percent third-party convenience fee for all credit card transactions. That fee will be applied at the counter or online.
WesBanco no longer is accepting county tax payments.
People who pay at the tax outreach centers may pay at any of them and are not specifically limited to the municipality in which they live.
Below is a schedule for the tax outreach dates, times and locations:
•Taylor Township building, Industrial Street, West Pittsburg, 9 a.m. to noon March 16
•Hickory Township building, 2375 Eastbrook Road, 10 a.m. to noon March 17
•Scott Township fire hall, Route 108, 9 a.m. to noon March 18
•South New Castle Borough building, 241 Adella St., 10 a.m. to noon March 19
•New Wilmington Borough building, 134 High St., 10 a.m. to noon March 23
•Perry Township building, 284 Reno Road, 10 a.m. to noon March 24
•Volant Borough building/Washington Township, 525 Main St., Volant, 10 a.m. to noon March 25
•Wampum Borough building, 355 Main St. Ext., 10 a.m. to noon March 29
•New Beaver Borough building, 778 Wampum-New Galilee Road, 10 a.m. to noon March 30
•Wilmington Township building, 669 Wilson Mill Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 6
•Neshannock Township building, 3131 Mercer Road, 8 a.m. to noon April 7
•Ellport Borough building, 313 Burns Ave., 9 a.m. to noon April 8
•Ellwood City municipal building, 525 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City, 9 a.m. to noon April 12
•Plain Grove Township building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 13
•North Beaver Township building, 861 Mt. Jackson Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 14
•Wayne Township building, 1418 Wampum Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 15
•Mahoning Township building, 4538 W. State St., 9 a.m. to noon April 20
•Shenango Township building, 1000 Willowbrook Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 21
•Bessemer Borough building, 201 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer, 9 a.m. to noon April 22
•Pulaski Township building, 1172 State Route 208, 9 a.m. to noon April 27
•Slippery Rock Township building, 4334 Route 422, 9 a.m. to noon April 28
•Enon Valley Borough fire hall/Little Beaver Township, 152 Cass St., Enon Valley, 10 a.m. to noon April 29.
