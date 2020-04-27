Wilmington Area High School senior Haley Hansen was sleeping one morning last week when her mother woke her up and told her to get dressed because she had a visitor.
She went outside and was greeted by her high school principal, Michael Wright, who was putting up a sign in her yard. The sign has her senior picture on it, along with the words "Senior Strong," Wilmington Area High School, her first name and 2020.
Hansen and every other high school graduating senior in Lawrence County will be getting their diplomas next month without much pomp and circumstance because of coronavirus restrictions and school shutdowns, but they're not going unrecognized altogether.
To help brighten their spirits, several local school districts have had similar posters made for their seniors with color photos of each student, and they are posting them in the seniors' front yards or other locales.
The idea came from the Clark's Studio page on Facebook, according to Wright, who jumped on the idea. He pursued it with the financial backing of the school district. Then he went out and personally posted the signs in the 83 yards of every district senior.
Hansen, who lives in Plain Grove, recounted the morning he arrived and surprised her.
"I decided to sleep in that day and my mom woke me up and told me to get dressed. We weren't going anywhere or anything. I saw the school van, and said, 'wait, that's my principal.'"
The gesture evoked tears of joy.
"It was a really nice surprise," she said. "It was something positive happening with all the stuff that's been bumming us out."
With school being closed due to the coronavirus, seniors are being robbed of their proms, baccalaureates and their commencements, unless districts decide to hold them outside in other venues.
Hansen said she's had her prom dress for a couple of months, as have several of her friends who are left sad and disappointed because they won't be going.
"Things are so different now, and I really feel bad for the seniors," Wright lamented. "They are going to miss out on a lot, things as simple as being with their friends on the last days of school. They're not going to have that."
"I thought this would be a really good way to let them know we haven't forgotten about them and that we care about them," he said.
The gesture hasn't gone unrecognized, either.
"I received emails from some parents and some of the students," he said. "It seems like they really did appreciate it. The goal was to let them know that we care about them. I'm sure there are a million things running through their minds right now and a lot of uncertainty."
He met with the seniors for a live stream through Google recently, and they were to submit questions in advance. "It was all typical end-of-year questions, like how do we do things now," he said. But about six students near the end of the session thanked him for his thoughtfulness.
Like Wilmington, other districts have put out similar signs or are in the process of ordering them.
Among them are the Laurel, New Castle Area and Mohawk area school districts.
Laurel was one of the earlier districts in the county to post the signs. The first ones, put in front of the high school on Harlansburg Road, were placed on April 14, and the ones in front of students’ houses went up the next day.
“It was something we, as a district felt was very important and meaningful,” Laurel High School co-principal Kevin Mahoney said. “This a time where no one has ever had to navigate these waters. We're trying to do something to honor and recognize these individuals.”
Mahoney and co-principal Mark Frengel were responsible for the distribution.
“We're very fortunate that Clark's Studio and Milestone Images were able to produce the signs in such a quick manner,” Mahoney said. “I do think it's very important. It's meaningful as a parent. I have children, and if I was in the same situation, that little bit of recognition they're getting in this moment brings some joy and outlook in a crazy situation.”
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the signs for the 150 New Castle seniors are on order and are being paid for by the New Castle bargaining unit of the American Federation of Teachers. The signs will be displayed in the students' yards, outside the high school or both, she said, adding, "our seniors are at the base of our hearts."
Mike Clark of Clark's Studio said his company came up with the promotion because "it was something that nationwide, a lot of photographers were doing for their seniors.
"We promoted it on Facebook and Instagram and a lot of school districts reached out to us," he said. "Everyone loves them, and a lot of people are calling and wanting them for their grandparents' yards. We wanted to do something for these kids, we feel so bad for them."
(New Castle News reporter Pete Sirianni contributed to this report)
