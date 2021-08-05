Lawrence County reported its third COVID-19 death in 11 days on Thursday.
The death is the 219 in the county and third since July 26.
There were 10 new confirmed cases reported on Thursday, and two cases that were considered probable were changed to confirmed. There were no new probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,898 cases (5,643 confirmed, 2,255 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,810 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 89 from Wednesday.
There have been 33,894 full vaccination doses administered, up 39 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,743,000, which is 63.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,962,733 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are six COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with four currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,731 cases and seven new deaths Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,232,185 and 27,890.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to July 29 increased to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.