Lawrence County reported a 212th COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials reported.
There were also six more cases reported Friday, two of which were confirmed and four probable.
In Lawrence County, 32,186 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 247 since Thursday. There have been 29,356 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 554 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 4,818,663, which is 54.7 percent of the eligible population. So far, 5,948,853 residents have received one dose, which is 58.7 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson, four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 703 new cases and 30 new deaths Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,204,802 and 27,325. The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 to May 27 decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent.
