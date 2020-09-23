HARRISBURG — A 23rd Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported Wednesday.
The death is the first since last Wednesday.
Lawrence County added five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county is at 438 confirmed and 67 probable cases for a total of 505.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,426 negative tests, an increase of 30 since Tuesday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patient hospitalized or on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there are no new test results among employees. Cumulatively, 53 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 898 positive cases on Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 152,544 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 39 more deaths statewide reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,062.
