The state health and education departments have recommended that Lawrence County schools revert to full virtual learning for at least two weeks because of rising COVID-19 virus cases.
The changes are prompted by a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in students, teachers and other staff members in county schools within the past few weeks, with those and other cases in nursing homes pushing the county into the "substantial" bracket for case levels. The eight county superintendents met Friday with the state departments.
This is the second week for Lawrence County at the "substantial" status. The county entered that phase the week of Oct. 19-23, but was in a moderate phase before that, since Sept. 18. Neighboring Mercer County, part of which lies in the Wilmington Area School District, is in a "moderate" phase.
To date, most of the districts have had reports of students and/or staff testing positive for the coronavirus.
Here is a look at the temporary decisions each district is making, with "wait and see" conditions about whether in-school classes can resume or should be switched to virtual.
NEW CASTLE
The district will revisit and re-evaluate its status in two-week increments as recommended by both state departments, and it will not transition to a hybrid learning model until the county’s cases are reduced to the moderate phase for two consecutive weeks, DeBlasio's letter said.
The the district will re-evaluate and reconsider making adjustments to its educational programming model again on Nov. 13. All students will remain in virtual learning from home until then, and all students, staff and families will be updated during the process, DeBlasio's letter states.
So far, a cafeteria worker has tested COVID-19 positive, as have three staff members who are either teachers or support staff, according to DeBlasio. The three teachers and support staff members resulted in 12 staff members quarantined as a result, she said.
All of the workers, about 20, in that school's cafeteria have been quarantined, she said.
The students have been learning virtually since school started and are not in the classrooms.
People who are positive and asymptomatic can return to work after 10 days, and those who were directly exposed to others who have COVID-19 are quarantined for 14 days. Exposure means they were within six feet of a person who tested positive for 15 minutes. She added that if everything stays status quo, all of the workers will be back to work by Nov. 11.
Meanwhile, teachers are being asked to stay in their classrooms and eat their lunches in their classrooms. DeBlasio's letter noted that the school district will remain status quo, "as we are already delivering all instruction virtually."
"Please keep your kids at home," DeBlasio urged parents. "Everybody needs to social distance."
ELLWOOD CITY
Acting superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley issued a letter last Wednesday that indicated the district would enter into at least two weeks of virtual learning if the county remained in the substantial phase on Monday. The virtual learning was to go into effect Tuesday.
LAUREL
The Laurel Elementary School remains closed, and the middle-high school remains open for now.
"I'm monitoring the cases at the elementary school that necessitated this closure," superintendent Len Rich said. "Our school nurses are in contact with the Department of Health, and it has been initiating contact with us regarding potential community spread. I've been emailing the school board and have been in communication face-to-face with the school nurse daily, and evaluating daily whether to reopen the school or keep it closed."
Rich continued, "In order to reopen, I'd have to feel we have this community spread under some type of control and that we're not seeing students with symptoms that have been contact-traced with other students."
The district has five probable positive cases of COVID-19, he said, and he learned Monday that there may be a sixth. The two latter cases were notifications the district received from the health department after the elementary school closed on Oct. 28. He expressed frustration with the health department's position at Friday's meeting.
"They wouldn't take a definitive stance, they just issued a recommendation," he said. "As superintendents, we're a little frustrated. We were told there would be a department of health nurse assigned to each county, and a single contact person to do contact tracing, but those resources have not appeared."
"There is a lot of pressure on public school administration and certified school nurses to make public health decisions," RIch said. "The takeaway is that for whatever reasons, the health department doesn't have the manpower to effectively monitor the situation and is deferring a large degree of the legwork and governance to the local districts. I have a history degree, not a degree in public health or medicine," Rich said. "I doubt any superintendents have medical degrees. Everything is in big limbo."
LAWRENCE COUNTY CAREER & TECHNICAL CENTER
Rich, who also is the executive director of that school, said Monday they are still evaluating the situation based upon what the schools' district partners are going to do.
"We know some are in the process of recommending, but as of now, it's not concrete what all eight districts are doing," Rich said. "All I can say is we are still open and we are putting a heavy emphasis on our masking compliance with our students," Rich said.
He noted that while this also is the time of year for cold and flu but not necessarily COVID-19, the symptoms are similar, so the school is going to send anyone with symptoms into quarantine to minimize the spread of all germs. Then the school will make a judgment based on what the county districts are doing.
"I've been keeping the Joint Operating Committee abreast so it can make an educated decision," Rich said, adding, "I don't think our county leaders are getting any help from the Department of Health. They were very quick in March to be very prescriptive in closing us down, and giving us guidelines for opening. With this latest evolution, they'll give a recommendation but not much more. There are no real teeth to that tiger. That leaves eight individual districts to make eight individual decisions, and we're all one county. "
MOHAWK
Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera indicated the district will maintain its current hybrid system and a decision whether to enter into fully remote learning would not be made this week.
He added the district monitors the state dashboard and other sources for Lawrence County COVID-19 numbers, as well as district numbers, each week.
The district currently has two confirmed cases — one staff member and one student. Due to the cases, five staff members and 12 students are in quarantine.
NESHANNOCK
Neshannock high school students are learning virtually this week through Friday, superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said Monday.
The district's elementary children are attending school in person with a virtual option. There have been no coronavirus cases in the elementary school thus far, he said, whereas there have been eight cases at the high school. One is a non-teaching staff member, and seven students have tested positive. Some were virtual students who are not going to school but who are in the community, Meehan said.
"They were included in our numbers, but they haven't been in the school all year."
He pointed out that some of the cases are out of their isolation periods now.
"After this week, we're going to monitor the situation with the county's numbers and the situation with our district," Meehan said. "We've maintained just virtual learning at the high school, and we're getting a good attendance rate there.
SHENANGO
More than 230 people watched live online while the Shenango school board voted to send district students into fully virtual learning Monday night.
Virtual learning will begin this Thursday.
Students will return to school when Lawrence County enters the moderate or low-phase and remains there for two weeks. Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said the education and health departments recommended the county schools enter into virtual learning "expeditiously."
"While we understand the decision to learn remotely may cause issues with work and childcare, ultimately the decision to go to a full-remote learning model was made in order to hep protect our students, staff and community," Schreck wrote to parents in a message following the meeting.
"If you don't follow the Department of Education, who are you going to follow?" board member Sam Biasucci asked.
Board president Merle Glass asked whether it would be more beneficial to wait until Thanksgiving break to go virtual since students would likely be around more people due to the holiday.
Sports will not be affected. Shenango's football team plays Clairton on Friday in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals.
The vote was 6 to 3 to move to virtual learning, with Glass, Monica Rich and Al Burick voting against. During its October meeting, the board agreed to make the decision to go virtual together rather than the administration making the decision alone.
UNION
Union students will remain in brick-and-mortar school for the foreseeable future as the district's school voted 6 to 3 Monday to remain open despite recommendations from the state health and education departments to send students into fully virtual learning.
"Collectively, the board is cognizant and respectful of the DOH recommendations, so setting stricter and more stringent thresholds in substantial stages will still allow the district to protect students and staff, but it also permits the freedom to close schools on an as-needed basis," superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said.
The board, however, voted unanimously to amend their reopening plan to lower the threshold of cases to send students into virtual learning
The health department's threshold for COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period is two to four confirmed cases and more than five confirmed cases. In the approved amendments, the district lowered the thresholds to two to three cases and more than four confirmed cases.
"These are challenging and unprecedented times, and I give all board members a significant amount of credit for their thorough decision making and keeping the best interest of students at heart at all times," Ross said.
WILMINGTON
Beginning Wednesday through Nov. 13, all district students will be learning virtually from home, superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty said Monday. That is based upon the recommendation of the two state departments, because of the substantial rating of Lawrence County, he said.
The district also has to consider Mercer County in its decisions as well, because part of the district lies there, he noted.
After Nov. 13, "we'll see where the numbers are in the county. If the positive case count goes to moderate or low, "we'll have everyone return to the hybrid we had before," he said. Matty pointed out that the at-home learning starts Wednesday in order to give parents two days to adjust in their home schedules.
Wilmington has had a total of five confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one student and four staff members. The staff will be going into the building for teaching, he said, noting a few have been under quarantine.
