With Thursday's federal appeals court ruling reinstating crowd size limits, Lawrence County high schools are moving on for business as usual with Friday night lights.
Four schools — Laurel, Neshannock, Shenango and Union — host home football games tonight. None of them are making any large changes to their plans to allow a limited number of fans into the stadiums after the 250-person limit for outdoor events — at least for now — is back in play.
Gov. Tom Wolf, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, answered a question regarding increasing capacity at sporting events.
“Today is Thursday," Wolf said. "We’re working on it as we speak.”
LAUREL
Laurel High School hosts Freedom in an important WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game.
The school, which played its first home game last week, is handling sporting events the same way it handled graduation over the summer — by considering several venues that do not exceed 250 people.
"It was always based on one event, four venues," Superintendent Len Rich said. "It followed the concept of the Carlisle Car Show, which had 20,000 people there a day."
Laurel considers the field, home and away bleachers and band area as four separate venues. Each venue has its own entrance and exit, parking and restrooms.
Four tickets are given to each senior football player, band member or cheerleader. All underclassmen members of those teams get two tickets with any remaining tickets up to the 250-person limit are then distributed to students, with first preference given to seniors. Opposing schools are given 100 tickets for presale.
"Laurel proposed this four venue plan because it could be anticipated that everything else, all other decisions from the state have been inconsistent, so it does not surprise me these court decisions have been inconsistent," Rich said.
In last week's home opener, Rich said the plan worked "exceptionally well."
"It is not practical, it is not reasonable to think parents should not be able to see their children attend sporting events, participate in sporting events or perform in their extracurriculars like band," Rich said. "It was ludicrous to begin with. If you're practical and reasonable, I think you're on solid ground."
NESHANNOCK
It's homecoming night at Bob Bleggi Stadium which means extra people were already scheduled to be in attendance.
"Everybody's been given tickets so we're not going to go backwards now," athletic director Bobby Burkes said.
Neshannock is loosely using the "pod" or venue idea. Before this week, when the band would come into the stadium only after the players left the area for halftime. When the band was done playing, it left the field and players returned to the turf.
There will be no away fans from Ellwood City receiving tickets, Burkes said.
SHENANGO
Shenango is also crowning homecoming royalty in a pregame ceremony tonight.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said the school received some guidance Thursday afternoon from the WPIAL, but no major changes in plans are happening.
"We opened it up a little bit because of homecoming," Schreck said. "We're moving forward."
All tickets are given out in advance to Shenango players, band members and cheerleaders. Like at Neshannock, the tickets are complimentary.
UNION
Union's small roster means it has more wiggle room to comply with the 250-person capacity limit.
"We are allowing a few more tickets per kid," head football coach and athletic director Stacy Robinson said. "We did adjust a little bit, but we're right under the 250 just because of our limited numbers."
Robinson, whose post-practice routine includes spraying down pads, blocking dummies and other equipment with special disinfectant, said the school has been trying its best to stay in line with Wolf's orders and his guidelines.
"We do it diligently," Robison said. "We do our daily screenings and daily cleanings."
