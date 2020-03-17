From staff reports
While a statewide school shutdown is in progress due to coronavirus concerns, some districts in Lawrence County are taking measures to feed students who are in economically disadvantaged households.
Below is a list of districts that do and do not have such programs. The information also may include other conditions or cancellations being imposed in those individual districts. They are as follows:
MOHAWK
The district is providing Mohawk students who receive free and reduced meals the opportunity to continue receiving food.
Lunch and breakfast meals, grab-and-go style, will be provided at no charge in five district locations, to students of families who qualify. The meal service will begin Tuesday, and will continue each day through March 27, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., at the following locations:
•Mohawk High School at gym doors.
•MoCo House in Bessemer.
•Soccer field in Hillsville grab and go pick-up.
•Enon Valley Presbyterian Church.
•New Galilee Volunteer Fire Department.
The district will also provide a mobile transport of grab-and-go meals throughout these mobile home parks: Countryside, Twilight, Zoccoli, Evergreen, and Valley Site. The mobile distribution will stop briefly at each site between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
No appointments are necessary. Qualifying students may go to any location listed to receive their meals.
The district also has postponed its musical production, “Newsies,” and all tickets will be honored when rescheduled.
“We understand that these are unprecedented times, and we recognize the impact that this may have on our students and community,” district superintendent Michael Leitera wrote in a letter to parents. “Mohawk is thankful to be able to provide this service to our students. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Susan Sperdute, superintendent secretary, at (724) 667-7723, or send an email to her at ssperdute@mohawk.k12.pa.us.
NESHANNOCK
Students of income-eligible families will be able to pick up free “grab and go” lunches on school days, beginning Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The district is collaborating with the New Castle Area School District, and the food will be available at New Castle Area High School or Lockley Early Learning Center.
The district’s spring musical is postponed until further notice.
Superintendent Terry Meehan said that the district will pick up and deliver food to those families who cannot access the lunches, who are income eligible.
“We only have a small number who are eligible,” he said.
SHENANGO
Students will be able to pick up meals via a drive-thru behind the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning on Wednesday or Thursday.
Dr. Michael Schreck said the district is in the process of applying for a waiver so students from all economic backgrounds can receive meals.
The district is not offering online classes.
UNION
All students 18-years-old and younger will be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the high school.
An option to deliver food will also begin on Thursday.
Although the district is not offering online class, Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said it has supplied voluntary enrichment activities for students.
The district’s musical was not affected by the school closures.
WILMINGTON
Students who receive free and reduced lunch will be able to pick up free meals at three locations beginning Tuesday.
Families who qualify have been contacted by the district, and will be able to pick up food from locations in Wilmington, Pulaski and Plain Grove.
Because the district does not have more than 50 percent of its student body receiving free or reduced meals, they are unable to supply meals to all students.
ELLWOOD CITY
The district will begin meal service for all children under 18 on Tuesday. Meals will be provided for all children regardless of being a district student, free, reduced or paid. Lunch will be available between 11:30 and noon March 17, and breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Wednesday while school is closed.
This will be a drive-up/pick up service. Children must be present to receive meals.
Pick-up locations are at the North Side Primary, Perry Lower Lower Intermediate, and Hartman/Lincoln schools.
Children can go to any location for meals. They do not have to go to the school they attend.
During the 10-day mandated closure March 16 through 27, no education should be taking place. Children are not required to complete any assignments or work from teachers. That may change in the coming days.
LAUREL
Superintendent Len Rich said the district has not yet set up a definitive program for distributing food. He said the districts bordering Laurel are serving their students and he is going to assess how they might assist.
Rich pointed out that some local partners have reached out to the district, offering dry goods and other items, but if that becomes a distribution, the district would not be a headquarters but would serve as an intermediate to distribute it.
He said the public will be made aware as more plans unfold.
“This thing is all so fluid, we’re all trying to scramble to do the best we can,” Rich said. “I’m not sure any of us has a right answer.”
CAREER AND TECHNICAL CENTER
Director Len Rich said the school’s front office staff contacted every district for information about its food program, and will make the information available on the center’s website.
“We don’t expect them to go to the career center when their home districts might be a lot closer,” he said.
