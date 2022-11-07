New Castle school to honor veterans Students and teachers at George Washington Intermediate School have a special program planne…

The different Lawrence County school districts will each have programs and activities to commemorate Veterans Day this week.

Ellwood City

The Ellwood City Area School District will hold an assembly at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School. The Blue Band will play patriotic songs and veterans will be honored and give guest speeches.

Laurel

The Laurel School District will place American flags along the district’s campus, as well as honor veterans at both schools. The district will also host a patriotic tribute band concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the high school auditorium with the school band and choir.

LCCTC

Students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will be marching and participating in the annual Lawrence County Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mohawk

The district’s Future Business Leaders of America students will produce a video that will be shown on campus, on the district’s Facebook page and on the school website.

The video will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem by the senior high band, a Veterans Day video, an essay reading, an interview with Mohawk Police Chief and veteran Joe Caiazza, the band playing “God Bless America,” a poem reading, a memorial reading for Army Petroleum Supply Specialist Mackenzie L. Shay, a “Dance to Soldier,” a video of district veterans and FBLA members in professional military attire.

At the elementary level, district Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said there will be stories and lessons within each grade level.

The school is also planning, with the district PRIDE team, to plant a tree in honor of Shay, 20, a 2020 graduate of Mohawk who was killed Oct. 22 in a military training accident at a training base in Lebanon County.

Neshannock

The Neshannock Township School District will have an assembly for grades 7 through 12 Thursday organized by National Honor Society students.

Story continues below video

The assembly will be a recognition for active duty military members and veterans with a guest speaker. A luncheon is scheduled afterwards.

The district’s students from all grades will send letters to veterans and active duty members in the community and help take down flags in local cemeteries.

Shenango

The Shenango Area School District will have a ceremony with the fifth grade class at 11 a.m. Friday at Shenango Elementary School, with high school Advanced Placement U.S. government students hosting their own program at 8:10 a.m. Friday at the high school.

At the elementary program, students will read poems, stories, and inspirational quotes about veterans. Taps and the United States Marine Corps hymn will be presented.

The high school will have musical performances and speeches, readings and a video tribute.

Wilmington

The Wilmington Area School District will host an assembly at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the high school.

There will be performances from the band and choir students, students’ and teachers’ family members who served in the Armed Forces will be honored. Don Hepler will also be honored.

Hepler is a district resident who served in World War II with General George Patton’s 3rd Army. Claude Short, who is a U.S. Marines veteran and former district security officer, will also speak to students.

Union

The Union Memorial Elementary School student council on FRiday will assist in displaying flags along the sidewalks and walkways leading to the main doors of the school.

Elementary student council advisor Kylene Gordon said they will honor the names of local and family veterans, with a small American flag to be placed around the flagpole for each community veteran. Those veterans are invited to drive by the display. A table will have thank you cards and a treat from the students.

The senior high will also have a ceremony Friday.

Registration for the slideshow must be done by emailing stuco@union.k12.pa.us, and include the student or staff member’s name, the veteran’s name, a picture of the veteran with their military branch and rank and relationship to the student or staff member.