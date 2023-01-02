School boards in Lawrence County elected officers and made other appointments during reorganizational meetings for the coming year.
New presidents and vice presidents of the respective boards were elected.
The results from each school district and other district information are:
Ellwood City Area School District
501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City
(724) 752-1591
Superintendent: Dr. Wesley Shipley
High school principal: John Sovich
Junior high principal: Kirk Lape
Hartman Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally
Perry Lower Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally
Northside Primary School principal: Dan Parson
Board president: Kathy McCommons
Vice president: Jennifer Tomon
Other board members: Jean Biehls, Gary Rozanski, Claire Fauzey, Norman Boots, Kathy Tillia, Erica Gray and Renee Pitrelli.
Solicitor: Tucker Arensberg Group
Regular voting meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month, with committee meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month and combined meetings in April, June, July and December in the boardroom at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
Laurel School District
2497 Harlansburg Road, Scott Township
(724) 658-8940
Superintendent: Leonard Rich
Middle/high school principal: Mark Frengel
Elementary school principal: Daniel Svirbly
Board president: Tim Redfoot
Vice president: Jim McGee
Other board members: Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Justin Kirkwood, David Kuth, Lance Nimmo and Mike Parker
Solicitor: Matthew Mangino
Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, except in December. Public work sessions will be held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month except July and December. Meetings are in the board conference room at Laurel High School.
Lawrence County Career and Technical Center
Building Director: Leonard Rich
Principal: Diana Caiazza
Superintendent of record: Dr. Michael Leitera
Chairman: Debra Allebach
Vice-chairman: Mark Panella
Other members: Kathy McCommons, Marco Bulisco, John Colella, Kelly Corey, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Karen Humphrey, Sherry Patton, Carol Harris, Jennifer Tomon and Gary Schooley.
Solicitor: Matthew Mangino
Meetings are the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the library of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Mohawk Area
School District
385 Mohawk School Road, Bessemer
(724) 667-7782
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera
Junior-senior High School principal: Brad Meehan (until Jan. 18)
Elementary school principal: George Sperdute
Board president: Mark Hiler
Vice president: Ed Retort Jr.
Other board members: James McKim, Mark Solley, Kirk Lake, Michael McBride, Rachel McGreal, Sherry Patton and Mark Pezzuolo.
Solicitor: Russell Lucas
Committee-of-the-whole meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., with regular voting meetings the second Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the district board room at Mohawk Junior-Senior High School.
Neshannock Township School District
3834 Mitchell Road, Neshannock Township
(724) 658-4793
Superintendent: Dr. Terence Meehan
Senior high school principal: Luca Passarelli
Junior high school principal: Alicia Measel
Memorial Elementary School principal: Matt Heasley
Board president: P.J. Copple
Board vice president: Michael Vatter
Other board members: David Antuono, Kelly Corey, Matt Allison, Mark Hasson, Karen Houk, Michael Kalpich and Autumn Schachern.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and the caucus meetings on the Monday prior at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room in the senior high building.
New Castle Area
School District
Administrative offices at 420 Fern St., New Castle
(724) 656-4756
Interim superintendent: Richard A. Rossi
High School principal: Richard Litrenta; Ralph Blundo, assistant
Junior High School principal: Carol Morell; Jonalyn Romeo and April Siciliano, assistants
George Washington Intermediate School principals: David Antuono, and Patrick Cain, assistant
Harry W. Lockley Elementary School: Joseph Anderson
Board president: Gary Schooley
Vice president: Karen Humphrey
Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Marco Bulisco, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin and Kenny Rice.
Solicitor: Charles Sapienza
Board meetings: Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month, and regular meetings are at 6:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month, with exceptions.
Shenango Area
School District
2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, Shenango Township
(724) 658-7287
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck
Junior-senior high school principal: Dr. Joseph McCormick
Elementary school principal: Adam Vincent
Board president: Merle Glass
Board vice president: Denise Palkovich
Other board members: Randy Angelucci, Andy Bruno, Albert Burick, Jeana Colella, John Colella, Doug Columbus and Michael Miloser.
Solicitor: Emily Sanchez-Parodi
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month except in January, September, October and December. Committee of the whole meetings are held 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month except in January, July, September, October and December. Meetings are in the Shenango Elementary School library.
Union Area
School District
2106 Camden Ave, Union Township
(724) 658-4501
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross
Middle/high school principal: Rob Nogay
Memorial Elementary School principal: Linda J. O’Neill
Board president: Dr. Michael Hink
Board vice president: John Pacella
Other board members: Debra Allebach, John Bertolino, Arin Biondi, Roxanne Exposito, Robert Mrozek, Valerie Pavelko and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.
Solicitor: Lou Perrotta
Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the high school, except in December.
Wilmington Area
School District
300 Wood St., New Wilmington
(724) 656-8866
Superintendent: Dr. Terence Meehan
High School principal: Brendan Hathaway
Middle School principal: Robert Kwiat
Elementary School principal: Allison Ciavarino
Board president: Vanessa Russo
Board vice president: Diana Caiazza
Other board members: Nicole Cox, Carol Harris, Broc Johnson, Julie Ochs, Joseph Kollar, Kathryn Riley and Kirstan Tervo.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, except in December. Meetings will be in the high school resource center.
