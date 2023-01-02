School boards in Lawrence County elected officers and made other appointments during reorganizational meetings for the coming year.

New presidents and vice presidents of the respective boards were elected.

The results from each school district and other district information are:

Ellwood City Area School District

501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City

(724) 752-1591

Superintendent: Dr. Wesley Shipley

High school principal: John Sovich

Junior high principal: Kirk Lape

Hartman Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally

Perry Lower Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally

Northside Primary School principal: Dan Parson

Board president: Kathy McCommons

Vice president: Jennifer Tomon

Other board members: Jean Biehls, Gary Rozanski, Claire Fauzey, Norman Boots, Kathy Tillia, Erica Gray and Renee Pitrelli.

Solicitor: Tucker Arensberg Group

Regular voting meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month, with committee meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month and combined meetings in April, June, July and December in the boardroom at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.

Laurel School District

2497 Harlansburg Road, Scott Township

(724) 658-8940

Superintendent: Leonard Rich

Middle/high school principal: Mark Frengel

Elementary school principal: Daniel Svirbly

Board president: Tim Redfoot

Vice president: Jim McGee

Other board members: Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Justin Kirkwood, David Kuth, Lance Nimmo and Mike Parker

Solicitor: Matthew Mangino

Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, except in December. Public work sessions will be held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month except July and December. Meetings are in the board conference room at Laurel High School.

Lawrence County Career and Technical Center

Building Director: Leonard Rich

Principal: Diana Caiazza

Superintendent of record: Dr. Michael Leitera

Chairman: Debra Allebach

Vice-chairman: Mark Panella

Other members: Kathy McCommons, Marco Bulisco, John Colella, Kelly Corey, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Karen Humphrey, Sherry Patton, Carol Harris, Jennifer Tomon and Gary Schooley.

Solicitor: Matthew Mangino

Meetings are the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the library of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.

Mohawk Area

School District

385 Mohawk School Road, Bessemer

(724) 667-7782

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera

Junior-senior High School principal: Brad Meehan (until Jan. 18)

Elementary school principal: George Sperdute

Board president: Mark Hiler

Vice president: Ed Retort Jr.

Other board members: James McKim, Mark Solley, Kirk Lake, Michael McBride, Rachel McGreal, Sherry Patton and Mark Pezzuolo.

Solicitor: Russell Lucas

Committee-of-the-whole meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., with regular voting meetings the second Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the district board room at Mohawk Junior-Senior High School.

Neshannock Township School District

3834 Mitchell Road, Neshannock Township

(724) 658-4793

Superintendent: Dr. Terence Meehan

Senior high school principal: Luca Passarelli

Junior high school principal: Alicia Measel

Memorial Elementary School principal: Matt Heasley

Board president: P.J. Copple

Board vice president: Michael Vatter

Other board members: David Antuono, Kelly Corey, Matt Allison, Mark Hasson, Karen Houk, Michael Kalpich and Autumn Schachern.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and the caucus meetings on the Monday prior at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room in the senior high building.

New Castle Area

School District

Administrative offices at 420 Fern St., New Castle

(724) 656-4756

Interim superintendent: Richard A. Rossi

High School principal: Richard Litrenta; Ralph Blundo, assistant

Junior High School principal: Carol Morell; Jonalyn Romeo and April Siciliano, assistants

George Washington Intermediate School principals: David Antuono, and Patrick Cain, assistant

Harry W. Lockley Elementary School: Joseph Anderson

Board president: Gary Schooley

Vice president: Karen Humphrey

Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Marco Bulisco, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin and Kenny Rice.

Solicitor: Charles Sapienza

Board meetings: Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month, and regular meetings are at 6:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month, with exceptions.

Shenango Area

School District

2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, Shenango Township

(724) 658-7287

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck

Junior-senior high school principal: Dr. Joseph McCormick

Elementary school principal: Adam Vincent

Board president: Merle Glass

Board vice president: Denise Palkovich

Other board members: Randy Angelucci, Andy Bruno, Albert Burick, Jeana Colella, John Colella, Doug Columbus and Michael Miloser.

Solicitor: Emily Sanchez-Parodi

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month except in January, September, October and December. Committee of the whole meetings are held 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month except in January, July, September, October and December. Meetings are in the Shenango Elementary School library.

Union Area

School District

2106 Camden Ave, Union Township

(724) 658-4501

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross

Middle/high school principal: Rob Nogay

Memorial Elementary School principal: Linda J. O’Neill

Board president: Dr. Michael Hink

Board vice president: John Pacella

Other board members: Debra Allebach, John Bertolino, Arin Biondi, Roxanne Exposito, Robert Mrozek, Valerie Pavelko and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.

Solicitor: Lou Perrotta

Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the high school, except in December.

Wilmington Area

School District

300 Wood St., New Wilmington

(724) 656-8866

Superintendent: Dr. Terence Meehan

High School principal: Brendan Hathaway

Middle School principal: Robert Kwiat

Elementary School principal: Allison Ciavarino

Board president: Vanessa Russo

Board vice president: Diana Caiazza

Other board members: Nicole Cox, Carol Harris, Broc Johnson, Julie Ochs, Joseph Kollar, Kathryn Riley and Kirstan Tervo.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, except in December. Meetings will be in the high school resource center.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com 

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.