School boards in Lawrence County convened for their reorganizational meetings early in December following the Nov. 8 general election.

Newly elected and re-elected board members took oaths of office at those meetings and elected presidents and vice presidents of their respective boards.

The results of this year’s reorganizational meetings and other district information is as follows:

New Castle

420 Fern St., New Castle

(724) 656-4756

Superintendent: Debra DeBlasio

High school principal: Richard Litrenta

Junior high principal: Carol Morell

George Washington Intermediate School principals: Tabitha Moreno, David Antuono

Harry W. Lockley Elementary and Croton Pre-Kindergarten: Joe Anderson

Board president: Gary Schooley

Vice president: Karen Humphrey

Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin, Marco Bulisco and Kenny Rice.

Solicitor: Charles Sapienza

Regular board meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month unless otherwise announced. The meetings take place in the board meeting room at the district administration building at Croton Avenue and Fern streets.

Ellwood City

501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City

(724) 752-1591

Superintendent: Dr. Wesley Shipley

High school principal: John Sovich

Junior high principal: Kirk Lape

Hartman Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally

Perry Lower Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally

Northside Primary School principal: Dan Parson

Board president: Jean Biehls

Vice president: Gary Rozanski

Other board members: Claire Fauzy, Norman Boots, Kathy McCommons, Kathy Tillia and Renee Pitrelli

Solicitor: Tucker Arensberg Group

Regular voting meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Committee meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

Laurel

2497 Harlansburg Road, Scott Township

(724) 658-8940

Superintendent: Leonard Rich

Middle/high school principal: Mark Frengel

Elementary school principal: Daniel Svirbly

Board president: Jim McGee

Board vice president: Timothy Redfoot

Other board members: Lance Nimmo, David Kuth, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Justin Kirkwood and Mike Parker

Solicitor: Matthew Mangino

Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, except in December meeting. Public work sessions will be held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month.

Mohawk 385 Mohawk School Road, Bessemer

(724) 667-7782

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera

Junior/senior high principal: Brad Meehan

Elementary school principal: George Sperdute

Board president: Mark Hiler

Board vice president: James McKim

Other board members: Kirk Lape, Rachel McBride, Michael McGreal, Mark Pezzuolo, Sherry Patton, Edmund Retort Jr. and Mark Sholley.

Solicitor: John R. Seltzer

Regular voting meetings are 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.

Neshannock

3834 Mitchell Road, Neshannock Township(724) 658-4793

Superintendent: Dr. Terrence Meehan

Senior high school principal: Luca Passarelli

Junior high school principal: Alicia Measel

Memorial Elementary School principal: Matt Heasley

Board president: David Antuono

Board vice president: Kelly Corey

Other board members: Patrick Copple, Karen Houk, Michael Kalpich, Matt Allison, Autumn Schachern, Mark Hasson and Michael Vatter.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Committees of the whole meetings are at 7 p.m. the Monday prior to the second Thursday of each month except in April, June, September, October and December.

Shenango 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle

(724) 658-7287

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck

Junior/senior high principal: Dr. Joseph McCormick

Elementary school principal: Adam Vincent

Board president: Merle Glass

Board vice president: Denise Palkovich

Other board members: Andy Bruno, Al Burick, Michael Miloser, Doug Columbus, Randy Angelucci, John Colella and Jeana Colella.

Solicitor: Emily Sanchez-Parodi

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month except in January, September, October and December. Committee of the whole meetings are held 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month except in January, July, September, October and December.

Union 2106 Camden Avenue

(724) 658-4501

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross

Middle/high school principal: Rob Nogay

Elementary school principal: Linda J. O’Neill

Board president: Dr. Michael Hink

Board vice president: John Pacella

Other board members: Roxanne Exposito, Arin Biondi, Debra Allebach, Valerie Ann Pavelko, John Bertolino, Robert Mrozek and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.

Solicitor: Louis Perrotta

Regular board meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, except in the December.

Wilmington

300 Wood Street, New Wilmington

(724) 656-8866

Superintendent: Dr. Jeffrey Matty

High school principal: Michael L. Wright

Middle school principal: Robert Kwiat

Elementary school principal: George Endrizzi

Board president: Vanessa Russo

Board vice president: Diana Caiazza

Other board members: Kirstan Tervo, Broc Johnson, Nicole Cox, Carol Harris, Julia Ochs, Nancy Phillips and Kathryn Riley.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are held at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month, except in December.

Selma Sanders-West is a reporter for the New Castle News.

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms.

