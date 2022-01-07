School boards in Lawrence County convened for their reorganizational meetings early in December following the Nov. 8 general election.
Newly elected and re-elected board members took oaths of office at those meetings and elected presidents and vice presidents of their respective boards.
The results of this year’s reorganizational meetings and other district information is as follows:
New Castle
420 Fern St., New Castle
(724) 656-4756
Superintendent: Debra DeBlasio
High school principal: Richard Litrenta
Junior high principal: Carol Morell
George Washington Intermediate School principals: Tabitha Moreno, David Antuono
Harry W. Lockley Elementary and Croton Pre-Kindergarten: Joe Anderson
Board president: Gary Schooley
Vice president: Karen Humphrey
Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin, Marco Bulisco and Kenny Rice.
Solicitor: Charles Sapienza
Regular board meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month unless otherwise announced. The meetings take place in the board meeting room at the district administration building at Croton Avenue and Fern streets.
Ellwood City
501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City
(724) 752-1591
Superintendent: Dr. Wesley Shipley
High school principal: John Sovich
Junior high principal: Kirk Lape
Hartman Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally
Perry Lower Intermediate School principal: Frank Keally
Northside Primary School principal: Dan Parson
Board president: Jean Biehls
Vice president: Gary Rozanski
Other board members: Claire Fauzy, Norman Boots, Kathy McCommons, Kathy Tillia and Renee Pitrelli
Solicitor: Tucker Arensberg Group
Regular voting meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Committee meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
Laurel
2497 Harlansburg Road, Scott Township
(724) 658-8940
Superintendent: Leonard Rich
Middle/high school principal: Mark Frengel
Elementary school principal: Daniel Svirbly
Board president: Jim McGee
Board vice president: Timothy Redfoot
Other board members: Lance Nimmo, David Kuth, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Justin Kirkwood and Mike Parker
Solicitor: Matthew Mangino
Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, except in December meeting. Public work sessions will be held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month.
Mohawk 385 Mohawk School Road, Bessemer
(724) 667-7782
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera
Junior/senior high principal: Brad Meehan
Elementary school principal: George Sperdute
Board president: Mark Hiler
Board vice president: James McKim
Other board members: Kirk Lape, Rachel McBride, Michael McGreal, Mark Pezzuolo, Sherry Patton, Edmund Retort Jr. and Mark Sholley.
Solicitor: John R. Seltzer
Regular voting meetings are 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Neshannock
3834 Mitchell Road, Neshannock Township(724) 658-4793
Superintendent: Dr. Terrence Meehan
Senior high school principal: Luca Passarelli
Junior high school principal: Alicia Measel
Memorial Elementary School principal: Matt Heasley
Board president: David Antuono
Board vice president: Kelly Corey
Other board members: Patrick Copple, Karen Houk, Michael Kalpich, Matt Allison, Autumn Schachern, Mark Hasson and Michael Vatter.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Committees of the whole meetings are at 7 p.m. the Monday prior to the second Thursday of each month except in April, June, September, October and December.
Shenango 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle
(724) 658-7287
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck
Junior/senior high principal: Dr. Joseph McCormick
Elementary school principal: Adam Vincent
Board president: Merle Glass
Board vice president: Denise Palkovich
Other board members: Andy Bruno, Al Burick, Michael Miloser, Doug Columbus, Randy Angelucci, John Colella and Jeana Colella.
Solicitor: Emily Sanchez-Parodi
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month except in January, September, October and December. Committee of the whole meetings are held 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month except in January, July, September, October and December.
Union 2106 Camden Avenue
(724) 658-4501
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross
Middle/high school principal: Rob Nogay
Elementary school principal: Linda J. O’Neill
Board president: Dr. Michael Hink
Board vice president: John Pacella
Other board members: Roxanne Exposito, Arin Biondi, Debra Allebach, Valerie Ann Pavelko, John Bertolino, Robert Mrozek and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.
Solicitor: Louis Perrotta
Regular board meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, except in the December.
Wilmington
300 Wood Street, New Wilmington
(724) 656-8866
Superintendent: Dr. Jeffrey Matty
High school principal: Michael L. Wright
Middle school principal: Robert Kwiat
Elementary school principal: George Endrizzi
Board president: Vanessa Russo
Board vice president: Diana Caiazza
Other board members: Kirstan Tervo, Broc Johnson, Nicole Cox, Carol Harris, Julia Ochs, Nancy Phillips and Kathryn Riley.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular board meetings are at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month. Public work sessions are held at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month, except in December.
