County row officers receive unopposed votes

Several Lawrence County row officers ran unopposed for re-election in Tuesday’s general election.
The candidates and their unofficial vote totals that do not include any write-in votes, were:
•Controller, David Gettings, Democrat, 18,505 votes.
•Prothonotary and clerk of courts, Jodi Klabon Esoldo, Democrat, 18,248 votes.
•Coroner, Rich “R.J.” Johnson, Democrat, 18,207 votes.
•Treasurer, Richard L. Rapone, Democrat, 18,705 votes.
District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, a Democrat, also ran unopposed for re-election to her position. She received 4,231 unofficial votes. Her district includes most of the city of New Castle except for its Sixth Ward on the city’s West Side.
