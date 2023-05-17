Incumbent candidates for several Lawrence County row offices ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Most of them will be unopposed in the Nov. 7 general election.
The only contest in November will be in the county treasurer’s race, where there was one candidate on each party ballot.
The offices, the candidates and their unofficial primary vote totals are:
•Prothonotary and clerk of courts: Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, Democrat, 5,599 votes
•Coroner: Richard “R.J.” Johnson, Democrat, 5,493 votes
•Treasurer: Richard L. Rapone, incumbent, Democrat, 5,720 votes; Bill Messner, 4,486 votes
•District Judge: Jerry G. Cartwright, cross-filed, Democrat, 1,186 Democratic votes and 1,359 Republican votes.
•Controller: David J. Prestopine, Republican, 5,588 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.