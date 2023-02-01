The Lawrence County commissioners within the past two years have managed to clear off all but five blighted properties in the county repository.
The repository is a list of properties countywide not sold in the fall tax upset sale nor in the springtime free and clear sales, which then go under the county's guardianship. In many cases, the houses or buildings on them are dilapidated, in severe disrepair or condemned.
The county, as the overseers of those properties, has a right to clear them off, then sell them to interested buyers with the approvals needed also of the municipal governing body and school board where each of is located.
Altogether, there are 927 properties in the repository currently, according to information from the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau.
Of those, only five have structures remaining on them, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said this week.
The commissioners, in working with the county planning and redevelopment office and its director Amy McKinney have managed since 2020 to have 39 condemned structures demolished, Boyd said.
Most of those were in the city of New Castle, and others were in Neshannock, Slippery Rock, Shenango and Mahoning townships and in Ellwood City Borough.
“The commissioners put a priority on two years for getting as many repository structures demolished as possible, ones that are condemned,” Boyd said. The county obtained more than $1 million total, in state grant funding through PHARES — the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability Fund — and it tapped into the county's Act 152 demolition fee fund, collected in the register and recorder's office, to pay for the demolitions.
The planning department and commissioners teamed with the county redevelopment authority to get the job done, Boyd said.
The process has been that the city or other municipal governing body must first condemn the property and submits an application to the county to tear it down. The county has the appropriated funds for the demolition, he explained. The county has a list of pre-approved contractors, and McKinney calls and gets quotes from them and issues the work orders.
“This gets rid of blight, and it enables more people to buy those properties and return them to the tax rolls in the county's side yard program, or it prepares them for redevelopment for new residential or potentially new commercial structures,” Boyd said.
Under the side yard program, neighboring property owners have an opportunity to buy the lots that are in the repository and vacant.
The other added benefit to razing the repository houses is that they no longer will be used as drug houses that harbor crime, he pointed out. "It reduces the opportunity for criminals to occupy them and use them for drug distribution.”
Boyd emphasized even though a structure is in the repository, it cannot be torn down unless the municipal governing body's code enforcement condemns it.
Now that the county has done its job, the fight against other blight is largely the responsibility of the city or a municipality to identify buildings within their jurisdictions that need to be torn down and condemn them, Boyd said. "The county will be more than happy to assist them. It's critical that those municipalities have robust code departments that will do everything possible to help stop the spread of blight.”
The repository is simply a mechanism through which the county confiscates properties for unpaid taxes and attempts to put them back on the tax rolls, Boyd emphasized. "It's not a means to demolish properties."
The upfront responsibility still rests with the municipalities, he iterated. "We've done everything we can as a county to remediate blight.”
Boyd noted of the five buildings still standing in the repository, there is one that has not been condemned by the city, two are duplexes where half are in the repository the other half is not, one is an addition someone built onto a repository property, and one is the former FirstMerit building downtown, which is in severe disrepair but also has not been officially condemned by the city's code enforcement department.
Boyd suggested to city council in a letter Jan. 4 that the city partner 25 to 75 percent with the county to pay for the FirstMerit building's demolition using American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The building will come up for sale at the repository auction every month until someone buys it or there is another resolve, he pointed out.
“The city is also sitting on sizable cash reserve,” Boyd wrote. He estimated the cost to demolish the building is around $500,000. The county would pay $375,000 and the city's share would be $125,000.
He proposed the city, its community development corporation or its dormant redevelopment authority take ownership of the property, and with county and city funding the demolition, the city would own the land and could market it for redevelopment or create new public space with commercial buildings surrounding it.
“Realistically, … we can either work together to tear it down and reuse the space, or let it fall down,” he wrote.
He offered to meet with the city officials to discuss the idea, but the city has offered no formal response.
