BY DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County commissioners are scrapping plans for an elaborate courtyard with planters.
Instead, they are planning to scale back the plans to merely create new sidewalks with wheelchair accessibility at a lesser cost.
To the surprise of commissioner Bob DelSignore, the other two commissioners brought up the proposal at their meeting yesterday to reject the most recent bid the county received for the courtyard project, because it was higher than what the county can afford right now.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Del Signore said he had been whittling away at the cost to try to reduce it.
They voted 2-1, with Del Signore opposing, to reject three bids the county opened Aug. 1. This was the third round of bidding for the project, because previous bids were too high. This round attracted two bidders for general construction and a third, sole bid for the electrical work and lighting fixtures, bringing the total project cost to more than half a million dollars.
Del Signore countered that he has been working to get the price reduced, and so far he has succeeded in negotiations to lower it by a couple thousand dollars, but he was interested in continuing to work on reducing the cost.
Commissioner Steve Craig pointed out that the county is going to have to greatly simplify the design and do the work soon.
“The price is more than we can afford,” he said.
“Are we saying we’re going to reject (the bids) to try to do something to reduce the cost?” Del Signore asked. “I’ve been somewhat successful till this point. If this is the only answer, that it has to go, I’d be the only one against it.”
Craig said he thinks the existing design of the project is too elaborate for the cost.
Aside from building sidewalks and handicapped access, “I don’t think the rest will happen in the financial state we’re in,” he said. “It has to be done in this contract season.
“We’ve been sued a couple of times and we’re a lawsuit waiting to happen for ADA (Americans with Disabiliities).”
Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler pointed out that the summer storm damage to the old courthouse roof was an unanticipated expense to the county. He commended Del Signore for working “hours, diligently on this.”
He said that while other parts of the state are realizing more than $1 million in Marcellus Shale impact fee money, the county this year received less than $400,000.
“In an ideal world, I’d have gone with the first round of bidding, but the money’s just not there right now,” Vogler said.
After the second round of bidding, the project design had been scaled back to cost an estimated $400,000 or less. Work to remove the existing concrete benches, walls and planters is on hold until the county could secure a contractor for the construction part of the work. The county already has approved a contract for the concrete removal.
Initially, the planned improvements included the planting of a variety of flowers, a new flagpole area, a new display for Lawrence County’s medal of honor recipients and other amenities.
Vogler noted yesterday, “We’re committed to a new monument for the three Congressional Medal of Honor award recipients,” including the addition of Army Sgt. Leslie Halasz Sabo Jr. of Ellwood City, a soldier killed in the Vietnam War.
Del Signore pointed out that the county is going to have to bear new engineering costs for a redesign.
“I’d rather that money be put toward the project,” he said, pointing out that the new plans will need a stormwater management plan so the water flows to the catch basis.
“You’re going to pay money for that,” he said.
Craig said that the new design will provide more green space and the county will be tearing up impervious surfaces, which won’t have as great an impact on stormwater runoff.
“It’s just got to get done and it’s got to be simple,” he said.
Vogler told the public that although the commissioners disagreed with a split vote, it happens sometimes, and at times, he is the “low end” of the decision. “It’s how government works.”
Loretta Spielvogel of New Castle commented that she had spoken to Penn State master gardeners at the Lawrence County Fair, who expressed an interest in participating with plantings for the project.
Craig acknowledged that the master gardeners had already volunteered to do some work there.
In a separate action, the commissioners agreed to re-advertise for bids for the jail roof replacement and for the courtyard, after the specifications are changed. That vote was unanimous. The commissioners had tabled a bid for the jail roof replacement that totaled $280,000. The commissioners were looking to have the project done for less than $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.