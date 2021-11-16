Lawrence County government retirees will not receive a cost-of-living increase in their pensions this year.
The county retirement board at its quarterly meeting Tuesday voted 5-0 against the increase, so as not to increase the amount the county would have to pay into the pension fund next year. According to chairman Morgan Boyd, that amount of an increase would necessitate a tax increase.
The board rejected the proposed raise of 4.6 percent, an amount that was based upon the consumer price index for the period ending Aug. 31, for all urban consumers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland areas, according to acting Controller David Prestopine.
The total amount required for the increase would have increased the county’s total contribution to the fund by $1.6 million over three years, or $624,000 per year, Acting Controller David Prestopine said.
The county’s existing obligation to the fund for next year is $250,000, without the cost of living, Prestopine explained. Had the increase been granted to the retirees, it would have boosted the county’s obligation to the fund to $874,000.
Our bottom line is, the pension fund is 100-percent funded, and we want to stay that way, and not have to increase taxes,” Boyd said.
The voting board members were Boyd, Prestopine, Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler, and county Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The board also received the pension fund’s quarterly report from Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, the investment firm managing the county’s pension fund.
She reported that the fund’s market value had dipped to $99.2 million by the end of September showing a loss of $281,000, primarily because of a market tumble during that quarter and in September. She reported that the fund regained in October and is up to $102 million, and that the county pension fund is up 12 percent overall for the year.
At the board’s second-quarter meeting in August, Wilson had reported that for the first time ever, the county’s pension fund topped $100 million in assets, and the fund is more than 100 percent funded, ensuring financial stability.
To become fully funded, the county in 2015 took out a bond issue to bring the fund up to 100 percent. Since then, that level has been maintained and exceeded under management of Marquette Associates.
