The Lawrence County commissioners by unanimous vote at their regular meeting Tuesday approved a change to the county’s personnel policy barring county employees from working remotely.
A government employee must obtain prior approval from the commissioners to work remotely or from home.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the the policy change “explicitly prohibits” working from home, affects people in the courts and row offices, in addition to those working under the commissioners’ offices.
The purpose of the change is that, since COVID, “we’ve been a little bit lax in what we’ve allowed to occur with work schedules,” Boyd said, noting some employees have been working from home without notifying the appropriate chain of command, and some employees selectively take off to go work from home.
The policy now says that county employees are prohibited from working remotely or from home without a written request provided to the employees’ direct supervisors.
The commissioners will consider requests based on extenuating circumstances, the policy states.
The prescribed working hours for county employees under the policy are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with one hour for lunch and 15 minutes breaks, twice daily.
If a county worker is absent two consecutive days without prior approval, or approved leave, that employee is viewed as having abandoned his or her job, the document states, which will result in immediate, voluntary termination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.