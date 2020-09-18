+4 County elections director: Deadline extension 'biggest mistake' so far Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes t…

An onslaught of mail-in ballot applications sent in to the Lawrence County elections office so far has created a need for hiring up to 14 people as temporary help for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

County director of elections Ed Allison said Thursday his office has received more than 11,011 requests for mail-in ballots thus far, and has processed and confirmed 6,485 mail-in ballots to be mailed out in preparation for Election Day. There still is a month to go.

He attributes the volume of applications to both the ability to vote by mail and the reluctance of people to go to the polls in person because of COVID-19.

The commissioners gave Allison approval for the hirings at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted that the salaries of six positions can be financed through CARES Act dollars, in direct response to the results of COVID-19.

Allison pointed out that a big problem with processing mail-in ballot applications has been that a number of voters are sending in duplicate applications for the mail-in ballots, which is creating a lot more work for his personnel, Allison said. The reason is because the voters are receiving multiple application forms in the mail from various political campaign groups, and some voters are sending back some or all of those duplicates.

Voters are to send in only one application and are entitled to only one ballot.

The county’s SURE System has an automatic function where, if a name and address are registered, it notifies the staff with an X, then those extra requests are set aside, he explained, so there are no duplicates. The set-aside applications are ‘“all stacked up in a box.”

“We have duplicates coming out of our ears because of all of the different political organizations that are sending out the exact same material (as the county notification), with applications attached,” he said. “We’ve had people who have sent in four. The duplicate ballot requests are flat-out eating up our time.”

“If you know you’ve already sent for a ballot, please do not send us multiple applications,” he said in appeal to the voters. “It just wastes our time to process them and research them. Also, if you don’t know if you’re registered to vote, call us.”

Allison said that so far, in addition to four full-time workers in his office, he has four part-timers and two volunteers.

Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that the voters staff still has to prepare for the in-person voting on Election Day, in addition to the mail-in ballot process.

“We’re still processing voter registration applications and changes, we’re still doing all the planning portions, we just got certification for the ballots this afternoon and we will be ordering ballots today or tomorrow,” Allison said Thursday afternoon.

The state also is sending the voter services office more protection equipment for the polls, and his staff needs to compare it with what the county has to make sure there is enough. Then there will be poll worker training and putting together boards for pre-canvassing and canvassing of ballots.

“Everything is in motion somewhere along the line,” he said.

Boyd noted that Allison and the election staff members have been staying later in the evenings and have been working on weekends to stay caught up with the pre-election work, and Allison has not requested any salary increases for himself or his staff.

