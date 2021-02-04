Three more COVID-19 deaths and 34 new cases were reported Thursday in Lawrence County, the state Health Department reported.
The county death count now stands at 175.
So far, 4,230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 208. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,050, up 16.
Of the total cases, 25 were confirmed and nine were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,565 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,258 confirmed and 1,307 probable. There were 48 new negative tests reported Thursday, bringing the total to 16,896.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,370 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 856,986.Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
Pennsylvania reported over 37,000 new cases over the last seven days and places fourth in the nation for the highest number of deaths.
There were 146 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,101.
There are 880,861 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 229,922 who received both doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.