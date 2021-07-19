From staff reports
Lawrence County reported no new COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials said.
Monday's report covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county’s death total stayed at 216.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,728 cases (5,543 confirmed, 2,182 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,333 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 166 from Friday.
There have been 33,801 full vaccination doses administered, up 139 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,606,525, which is 61.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,809,000 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported a three-day total of 996 new cases and nine new deaths on Monday, bringing the respective totals to 1,216,763 and 27,795.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 to July 15 increased to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent.
