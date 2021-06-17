Lawrence County reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 214.
There was one probable case reported Thursday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,658 cases (5,507 confirmed, 2,151 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,657 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 44 since Wednesday. There have been 31,087 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 71 since Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,177,770, which is 57.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,152,347 residents have received one dose, which is 61.1 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, no COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 277 new cases Thursday and 15 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,209,725 and 27,546.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 to June 10 decreased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent.
The state health department will include Friday's data in with its weekend report issued Monday. State agencies will be closed to observe Juneteenth on Friday.
