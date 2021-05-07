Lawrence County reported another death and 16 new cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 206.
The county’s case totals are 7,333 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,322 confirmed and 2,011 probable.
Of the new cases, 11 were confirmed and five were probable.
There were 20,106 negative tests reported, up 42 from Thursday.
So far, 29,695 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 86 since Thursday.
There have been 24,203 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 243 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,774,492.
There are 5,228,681 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
The state has given first doses to 51.6 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 43.4 percent of 18-and-over residents fully vaccinated.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with four currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,986 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,169,678.
There were 47 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,494.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
