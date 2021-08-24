COVID-19 daily update for Aug. 26
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|164,952
|3,333
|42
|Total cases
|38,341,339
|1,284,532
|8,307
|New deaths
|1,229
|27
|1
|Total deaths
|631,440
|28,158
|229
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 229. There have been 13 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 25 new confirmed cases reported Thursday and 17 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,307 cases (5,847 confirmed, 2,435 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,468 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 64 from Wednesday.
There have been 34,894 full vaccination doses administered, up 57 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,913,459, which is 65.2 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,172,806 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, down one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and five adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, up two from Wednesday.
The state also reported 1,284,532 new cases Thursday and 27 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,284,532 and 28,158.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 6.9 percent from 6.0 percent.
