COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 2
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|171,123
|4,816
|48
|Total cases
|39,488,866
|1,308,284
|8,500
|New deaths
|1,328
|90
|1
|Total deaths
|641,725
|28,325
|230
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 230. There have been 14 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 25 new confirmed cases reported Thursday as well as 23 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,500 cases (5,975 confirmed, 2,525 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,958 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 68 from Wednesday.
There have been 35,418 full vaccination doses administered, up 71 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,983,128, which is 65.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,238,812 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 10 COVID-19 patients, down one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 4,816 new cases Wednesday and 90 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,308,284 and 28,325.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent.
