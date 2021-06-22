Lawrence County reported a 215th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county also reported one new confirmed case. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,668 cases (5,513 confirmed, 2,155 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,857 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 56 since Monday. There have been 31,482 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 67 since Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,260,302, which is 59 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,196,666 residents have received one dose, which is 61.9 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 177 new cases Tuesday and 34 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,210,646 and 27,604.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 to June 17 decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.
