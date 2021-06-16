From staff reports
Lawrence County reported its 214th COVID-19 death on Wednesday, the second virus-related death in two days.
It’s the third county death reported since June 4.
There were also 11 new cases reported Wednesday, with eight confirmed and three probable. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,657 cases (5,507 confirmed, 2,150 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,613 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 70 since Tuesday. There have been 31,016 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 153 since Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,148,859, which is 57.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,138,354 residents have received one dose, which is 61.1 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 312 new cases over the three-day period and 17 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,209,448 and 27,531.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 to June 10 decreased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent.
