From staff reports
Lawrence County reported a 213 COVID-19 death on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
It's the first death reported since June 4.
There were also six new cases reported Tuesday, with four confirmed and two probable. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,646 cases (5,499 confirmed, 2,147 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,543 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 69 since Tuesday. There have been 30,863 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 154 since Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,118,757, which is 57.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,125,435 residents have received one dose, which is 60.9 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 453 new cases over the three-day period and 24 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,209,136 and 27,514.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 to June 10 decreased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.