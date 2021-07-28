A 218th Lawrence County resident died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday.
There were also two new confirmed and two new probable cases reported in Wednesday's report.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,801 cases (5,585 confirmed, 2,216 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,167 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 58 from Tuesday.
There have been 33,585 full vaccination doses administered, up 80 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,687,245, which is 62.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,877,571 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 645 new cases and seven new deaths in Wednesday's report, bringing the respective totals to 1,222,302 and 27,838.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to July 22 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
