Lawrence County reported a 216th COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
There were no new confirmed cases and three new probable cases reported Thursday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,673 cases (5,515 confirmed, 2,158 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,907 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 50 since Tuesday. There have been 31,548 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 66 since Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,296,957, which is 59.2 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,219,960 residents have received one dose, which is 62.1 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 221 new cases Thursday and 15 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,211,041 and 27,627.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 to June 17 decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.
