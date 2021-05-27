From staff reports
Lawrence County reported another death and seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 211.
The county’s case totals are 7,551 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,442 confirmed and 2,109 probable.
Of the new cases, three were confirmed and four were probable.
So far, 31,404 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 99 since Tuesday.
There have been 27,869 full vaccinations administered, which is an increase of 145 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,552,126.
There are 5,768,985 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 1,127 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,595.
There were 38 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 27,123.
Of the state’s eligible population, 57 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52.3 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 to 20 decreased to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent last week.
