From staff reports
The death toll from COVID-19 reached a milestone with the 200th Lawrence County resident succumbing to the virus more than a year after the pandemic began.
The 200th death was reported in new data released Thursday by the state Health Department. The department also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases.
The county’s case totals are 6,978 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,096 confirmed and 1,882 probable. Of the cases Thursday, 14 were confirmed and 18 probable.
There were 39 new negative tests, totaling 19,460.
So far, 22,372 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 301 since Wednesday.
There have been 16,592 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 186 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,555,581. There are 4,180,987 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 5,060 new COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852. There were 44 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 25,566.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5 percent, up slightly from 9.4 percent last week.
