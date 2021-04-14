Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 199.
The county’s case totals are 6,946 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,082 confirmed and 1,864 probable.
There were 14 new negative tests, totaling 19,421.
So far, 22,071 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 221 since Tuesday.
There have been 16,406 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 126 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,448,948. There are 4,111,182 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Tuesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 5,730 new COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,087,792. There were 50 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,522.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5 percent, up slightly from 9.4 percent last week.
