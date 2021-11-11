Friday is the deadline for candidates in the Nov. 2 general election to file for recounts in their respective races if they have a dispute over the results.
Lawrence County’s elections staff is preparing to recount Lawrence County’s totals for the state Commonwealth Court Judge race, under a state law mandate.
The Pennsylvania Department of State declared Wednesday that the race for a seat on the statewide Commonwealth Court will be automatically recounted in every county, because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in last week’s election.
Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas, Democrat, ran against former Pennsylvania Senate Republican aide Drew Crompton, who was appointed last year to fill a Commonwealth Court vacancy until a replacement could be elected.
Unofficial returns show Dumas with 1.29 million votes, or 25.36 percent, and Crompton with 1.27 million votes, or 25.03 percent.
A recount is mandated when the margin for a statewide office or ballot measure is less than or equal to 0.5 percent of the total vote.
Two seats on Commonwealth Court were on the ballot, and the lead vote-getter for the other seat was McKean County Republican lawyer Stacy Wallace, the department said.
Tim Germani said the state requires the county to count the ballots for a recount on different counting machines than those used at the polls on Election Day. Lawrence County has a plan in place to use alternate counters for the race, he said.
In local races, recounts can be requested by a candidate for close votes.
In Lawrence County, the closest contest between candidates in the Nov. 2 election was for the seat of mayor of Bessemer, according to unofficial election results.
Republican Nathan Leslie, incumbent, is the apparent winner of that race by one vote over Democrat Richard T. Hennon. Leslie finished with 125 unofficial votes, over Hennon’s 124.
As of Wednesday, no recount for that or any other local race had been requested. The deadline to file is at 4 p.m. Friday. The cost for a recount is $50 per ballot box. Bessemer has only one precinct.
The counting, if requested, would be done Nov. 17, Germani said.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections has not yet certified the Nov. 2 general election results, so all of the totals remain unofficial until that time. The board has scheduled a meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday to address various election matters, including when the election results will be certified.
