The Lawrence County commissioners have decided to let the sun shine on their meeting agendas, recent minutes and other documents that are coming up for votes.
They have posted Tuesday’s agenda on the county website in advance, along with the previous meeting minutes before they are approved, and any proposed resolutions and documents that are to be considered or discussed at their meeting today.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd had previously promised that the documents would be made public, as soon as the county was able to create an online mechanism to post them. That has been done.
Seeing the minutes before their approval have continually been the request of Carrie Hahn of Volant, who repeatedly had been refused access to them. Each week, she has issued public objections in the meetings when the commissioners were about to vote to adopt the minutes from the previous meetings.
Boyd said the reasoning is because “it’s the right thing to do, and this board is committed to being as transparent as possible.”
He said the paperwork had not been posted online previously because it was a matter of organization under the new board of commissioners, and creating an online mechanism for people to view it.
For anyone to view the documents, go to www.co.pa.lawrence.us, click on “government,” then commissioners, then click on the meeting files of the particular date. The documents were posted Monday for the Tuesday, March 3, meeting.
Boyd said one of matters to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting is county policy on anti-nepotism, or the hiring of family members within the government system. Currently, several employees have immediate family members who work within the county government system.
