BY DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Employees who have worked for Lawrence County government for a decade received special recognition yesterday.
The county commissioners presented certificates to those workers yesterday, honoring them for their longtime commitment to their work.
They are Lisa Zarella, judicial aide for District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson; Danielle MacDonald, records administrator at the jail; Tina Marshall, emergency management agency/emergency medical services planner; Wayne Ramsey and Mark Benincase, sheriff deputies; Jessica Maxwell, juvenile probation officer; Kenneth Harding, phone system and data processing technician; Jennifer Salem, jail treatment counselor.
Ed Allison, director of elections and voter registration, also has been with the county for 10 years but was not available for the recognition. Allison and his staff oversaw the purchase of new election equipment with a paper ballot trail, and ensured that the system was in place a year before the state mandate required it. The system was used in the May primary, and also will be used in the general election in November. The state requires systems with a paper trail to be in place for the 2020 presidential election.
Commissioner Steve Craig said, “We appreciate your service to the county. None of these are easy jobs, and they require expertise and dedication.”
“You’re the best at what you do,” Craig said. He pointed out that those employees have been vested for five years, “and we hope all of you stay a long, long time. This continues to be a great place to work.”
Commissioner Bob Del Signore echoed his sentiments.
Having been in business for 30 years, “your employees are what makes your company,” he said, and those with longevity guarantee success. I appreciate your service,” he said.
“Were just proud of them and appreciate their service, hard work and dedication, and I hope they’re all with is for years to come,” Commissioner Dan Vogler commented after the meeting.
