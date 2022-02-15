A $500,000 grant will help ensure Lawrence County’s most vulnerable residents have safe, secure housing, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Monday.
Sainato said the money will fund a program to help the county — working with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership — serve the elderly, people with disabilities and residents with health issues that make them more susceptible to COVID-19.
“Everyone needs a safe place to call home, but for vulnerable residents of our community, including those who are elderly, disabled, or vulnerable to COVID-19, essential safety repairs like stair handrails, electrical issues and other issues are not always a simple matter,” Sainato said. “That’s especially true when residents are living in older homes.
“The funding awarded today is going to address those issues and help ensure these residents can stay in their homes to maintain their independence in familiar surroundings.”
The funding is part of a package of nearly $14.2 million in Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act funding to support continued recovery from the pandemic.
